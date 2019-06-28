SoCal punk band brings fierce fun (and actual humility) to Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 28, 2019, 12:01AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Hoity-Toity, with One Armed Joey

When: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St.

Admission: All seats $10

Tickets: Available at the door, or on line at ThePhoenixTheater.com

Also: Rosen’s 256 North, on Friday, July 5, 8:30 p.m.

Loud, effusive rock music and a sense of modest, aching humility are hardly things that would normally seem to fit comfortably together.

But for the members of Hoity-Toity, a hard-playing, four-piece punk band from Redlands, in Southern California, the word “humble” is one the quirky quartet frequently uses to describe themselves, as individuals and human beings, anyway. As for the fierce, fun, ferociously infectious music they play — and will soon be bringing to Petaluma — and the wild-at-heart stage presence they so vigorously project in concert, the band refers to itself, on its own social media pages, as “an all-girl alternative rock band from the Inland Empire performing energetic music, and pushing to empower women of all kinds.”

Their fans call themselves “Haughties.” It’s a joke, one the band never gets tired of.

“Basically, ‘hoity toity’ means snobby and snotty and thinking your better than everybody, because a lot of bands act that way, taking their music super seriously, getting really snooty when they talk to other bands about it,” says Shelby Muniz, the band’s lead singer, who joined when her mother spotted an audition flyer calling for a new keyboardist. The band first started forming in 2013, with all of the current members in high school when they first began playing together. “We make fun of all that snottiness by taking the name Hoity Toity, and then sometimes by acting a little Hoity Toity on stage ourselves,” allows Muniz, “while offstage we’re just really nice, regular, humble people. No one expects that and it messes with their heads, which is kind of fun.”

Aria Hurtado, the band’s lead guitarist, agrees, but adds that the group is always evolving.

“We used to play up all of that hoity- toity-ness on stage, but not so much anymore,” she says. “Now we just mostly play and have fun. But it’s true, Hoity- Toity is the most humble band you’ve ever seen. Nobody does humble like Hoity Toity.”

With that, Hoity-Toity — all four of them — burst into laughter.

Clearly, it’s not always obvious when to take these musicians seriously, or when to just accept that they are having a good time with their fans, friends and each other. And that, in a nutshell, is the primary attraction of Hoity-Toity, a band that has been praised for its entertaining, high energy shows that blend musical influences, and for carrying a proud spark of punk party glee wherever they go. Shelby Padgett, of GERM Magazine, has said that Hoity-Toity has, “that ‘modern-day riot girl’ feel, with a perpetual forward-moving and catchy musicality.”

And here’s how the group themselves describe their sound on their YouTube channel.

“Hoity-Toity’s music is an upbeat mix of 70’s punk rock/power-pop and modern alternative, combining aggressive rock riffs with catchy pop melodies and a groove that makes you want to bounce off the walls. When the lights come up, Hoity-Toity bursts onto the stage with the energy of a Tex Avery cartoon and delivers a striking, unapologetic display of ferocious grrrl power.”

For this conversation, Hoity-Toity is taking a break, all together, from their Thursday night, after-work rehearsal. Along with Hurtado and Muniz are drummer Kelsey Caselden and bass-player Tana Snyder. The foursome are preparing for the upcoming multi-city tour that will bring Hoity Toity to 256 North on July 5, and then The Phoenix Theater on Sunday, July 7, where they will appear along with Petaluma’s own beloved punk ensemble One Armed Joey, plus Moon Sick and The Exit Plan.

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Hoity-Toity, with One Armed Joey

When: Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St.

Admission: All seats $10

Tickets: Available at the door, or on line at ThePhoenixTheater.com

Also: Rosen’s 256 North, on Friday, July 5, 8:30 p.m.

“Each of us do have a lot of our own influences,” says Caselden. “Each of us listens to totally different kinds of music. But that’s what works for us, because out of all that, we have developed a sound that’s hard to put in a box. It’s hard, it’s punk, but there are a lot of other things in there too.”

On Hoity-Toity’s new CD, “Not Your Kind,” released just before they appear in Petaluma, the experimentalism they’ve always displayed is taken to a new level, with songs bearing unmistakably Santana-esque Latin influences, and what Hurtado describes as “Some heavier stuff, some ‘poppier’ stuff, just taking whatever seemed interesting and doing with it what seemed natural at the time.”

“Our new stuff has something for everyone,” says Caselden, adding that the band is looking forward to its first-ever show at the Phoenix, and to sharing a stage with One Armed Joey. Each of the current tour’s venues, they self-effacingly confess, were chosen for their proximity to the houses of friends or family where they can stay for free. Hurtado has family in the Bay Area, which was one draw to the Phoenix, but after hearing One Armed Joey’s music, it sealed the deal.

“Those dudes are awesome,” says Hurtado.

The band’s songwriting process is to build the melodies and arrangements together as a group, and then to add the lyrics afterwards. Except for the occasional line or two from Hurtado, Muniz writes all of Hoity Toity’s mysterious, lyrically vivid wordplay, the exact meanings of which the band prefers to keep to themselves.

Says Muniz, “I actually do enjoy how we could have an upbeat sounding song with really sad lyrics, or a really mellow sounding song with super happy lyrics. I think that’s really super cool.”

Till now, bassist Snyder has remained fairly quiet. But in answer to a question about how their parents – including her father, Scott Snyder, bass player for the band Great White – have supported them over the years, Snyder replies, “In honesty, because of my dad, I do think more people from the music industry have shown interest in us, more maybe than a lot of other young bands do. We do have that leg up, but because of that, we feel that we have to work extra hard, to really earn it.”

Caselden’s dad, drummer Bradley J. Caselden of The Murmers, also contributed advice early on, but has since backed off as the band takes off and finds increasing success.

“For the most part, our parents have been super supportive,” says Snyder, adding that Hoity-Toity once opened for Great White, but that it just seemed normal. “Everyone was, like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s just Tana’s dad.’ It was pretty chill.”

Asked what the band sees as the road ahead for them, their answers are, true to form, remarkably humble.

“We want to grow, we want to learn, we want to keep evolving,” says Caselden. “We’re not super desperate to sign onto a label, though we’ve been contacted by some independents. We’re just going to do what we do.”

Adds Muniz, “It’s really important to find something we stand for and then stick to it. And though we’ve been together for a while now, I think we’re still finding ourselves. So far, we’ve just made EPs, but when we do a full length album, in the future, I think that’s when it will all come together. When that happens, when we’re ready, we’ll have a really strong message, maybe one that really has the power to make a change in people - and we think that’s going to really be amazing.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine