SoCal punk band brings fierce fun (and actual humility) to Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater

Loud, effusive rock music and a sense of modest, aching humility are hardly things that would normally seem to fit comfortably together.

But for the members of Hoity-Toity, a hard-playing, four-piece punk band from Redlands, in Southern California, the word “humble” is one the quirky quartet frequently uses to describe themselves, as individuals and human beings, anyway. As for the fierce, fun, ferociously infectious music they play — and will soon be bringing to Petaluma — and the wild-at-heart stage presence they so vigorously project in concert, the band refers to itself, on its own social media pages, as “an all-girl alternative rock band from the Inland Empire performing energetic music, and pushing to empower women of all kinds.”

Their fans call themselves “Haughties.” It’s a joke, one the band never gets tired of.

“Basically, ‘hoity toity’ means snobby and snotty and thinking your better than everybody, because a lot of bands act that way, taking their music super seriously, getting really snooty when they talk to other bands about it,” says Shelby Muniz, the band’s lead singer, who joined when her mother spotted an audition flyer calling for a new keyboardist. The band first started forming in 2013, with all of the current members in high school when they first began playing together. “We make fun of all that snottiness by taking the name Hoity Toity, and then sometimes by acting a little Hoity Toity on stage ourselves,” allows Muniz, “while offstage we’re just really nice, regular, humble people. No one expects that and it messes with their heads, which is kind of fun.”

Aria Hurtado, the band’s lead guitarist, agrees, but adds that the group is always evolving.

“We used to play up all of that hoity- toity-ness on stage, but not so much anymore,” she says. “Now we just mostly play and have fun. But it’s true, Hoity- Toity is the most humble band you’ve ever seen. Nobody does humble like Hoity Toity.”

With that, Hoity-Toity — all four of them — burst into laughter.

Clearly, it’s not always obvious when to take these musicians seriously, or when to just accept that they are having a good time with their fans, friends and each other. And that, in a nutshell, is the primary attraction of Hoity-Toity, a band that has been praised for its entertaining, high energy shows that blend musical influences, and for carrying a proud spark of punk party glee wherever they go. Shelby Padgett, of GERM Magazine, has said that Hoity-Toity has, “that ‘modern-day riot girl’ feel, with a perpetual forward-moving and catchy musicality.”

And here’s how the group themselves describe their sound on their YouTube channel.

“Hoity-Toity’s music is an upbeat mix of 70’s punk rock/power-pop and modern alternative, combining aggressive rock riffs with catchy pop melodies and a groove that makes you want to bounce off the walls. When the lights come up, Hoity-Toity bursts onto the stage with the energy of a Tex Avery cartoon and delivers a striking, unapologetic display of ferocious grrrl power.”

For this conversation, Hoity-Toity is taking a break, all together, from their Thursday night, after-work rehearsal. Along with Hurtado and Muniz are drummer Kelsey Caselden and bass-player Tana Snyder. The foursome are preparing for the upcoming multi-city tour that will bring Hoity Toity to 256 North on July 5, and then The Phoenix Theater on Sunday, July 7, where they will appear along with Petaluma’s own beloved punk ensemble One Armed Joey, plus Moon Sick and The Exit Plan.