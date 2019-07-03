Summer Roundup: Firemen’s breakfast just butter on the stack of local summer events

We’re not sure quite when firemen and pancakes became a thing, but for decades, the annual summertime firemen’s breakfast tradition has been a major part of life in rural communities and cities alike. Our weekly list of notable summer events includes one of those very pancake-themed events, just to top of the stack of impressive opportunities that lie ahead for local seeking the best ways to enjoy the summer season in Sonoma County.

EXTENDED SMART TRAIN HOURS TO MARIN COUNTY FAIR (July 3-7, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.) — For Petalumans interested in attending the Marin County Fair (this year themed Over the Moon), but don’t want the hassle of parking and driving, SMART has extended its evening hours so that Petalumans can take the train south to the Marin County Civic Center, enjoy the fair and it’s stellar array of concerts (Dwight Yoakum, The Distractions, ABBA: The Concert, Steel Pulse, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the Mariachi Divas and Cheap Trick) and still catch the train home. The additional train run will depart northbound from the Civic Center Station at 10:30 p.m. on every night of the fair, and will stop at all SMART northbound stations, arriving at the Sonoma County Airport Station at 11:31 p.m. For more information about the Marin County Fair 2019 visit MArinFair.org.

RANCHO ADOBE PANCAKE BREAKFAST (Saturday, July 7) — Held at Penngrove’s Rancho Adobe Fire Department from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, this annual summertime event boasts much more than just flapjacks, ham, eggs, fruit and juice. Along with breakfast, catch a demonstration of sprinkler effectiveness when the firemen set an actual room on fire, then put it out. A super cool basket raffle will be happening too. 11000 Main St., in Penngrove. Tickets $10 for adults, and $5 for kids (12 and under). Find out more at Rancho-Adobe-Fire.org.

LIVE! THURSDAY & SUNDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays and Sundays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes the legendary Scott Guberman (July 4), followed by Sebastian Saint James on July 11 and Sean Carscadden on July 18. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to the John Courage Trio (July 7), Fly by Train on July 14, and The Hots on July 21.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through Oct. 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes The Budos Band (July 9), folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, Aug. 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.