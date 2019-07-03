Summer Roundup: Firemen’s breakfast just butter on the stack of local summer events

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 3, 2019, 1:01PM

We’re not sure quite when firemen and pancakes became a thing, but for decades, the annual summertime firemen’s breakfast tradition has been a major part of life in rural communities and cities alike. Our weekly list of notable summer events includes one of those very pancake-themed events, just to top of the stack of impressive opportunities that lie ahead for local seeking the best ways to enjoy the summer season in Sonoma County.

EXTENDED SMART TRAIN HOURS TO MARIN COUNTY FAIR (July 3-7, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.) — For Petalumans interested in attending the Marin County Fair (this year themed Over the Moon), but don’t want the hassle of parking and driving, SMART has extended its evening hours so that Petalumans can take the train south to the Marin County Civic Center, enjoy the fair and it’s stellar array of concerts (Dwight Yoakum, The Distractions, ABBA: The Concert, Steel Pulse, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the Mariachi Divas and Cheap Trick) and still catch the train home. The additional train run will depart northbound from the Civic Center Station at 10:30 p.m. on every night of the fair, and will stop at all SMART northbound stations, arriving at the Sonoma County Airport Station at 11:31 p.m. For more information about the Marin County Fair 2019 visit MArinFair.org.

RANCHO ADOBE PANCAKE BREAKFAST (Saturday, July 7) — Held at Penngrove’s Rancho Adobe Fire Department from 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, this annual summertime event boasts much more than just flapjacks, ham, eggs, fruit and juice. Along with breakfast, catch a demonstration of sprinkler effectiveness when the firemen set an actual room on fire, then put it out. A super cool basket raffle will be happening too. 11000 Main St., in Penngrove. Tickets $10 for adults, and $5 for kids (12 and under). Find out more at Rancho-Adobe-Fire.org.

LIVE! THURSDAY & SUNDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays and Sundays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes the legendary Scott Guberman (July 4), followed by Sebastian Saint James on July 11 and Sean Carscadden on July 18. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to the John Courage Trio (July 7), Fly by Train on July 14, and The Hots on July 21.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through Oct. 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series (which officially kicked off 2019 on May 27) brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes The Budos Band (July 9), folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, Aug. 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT’ (July 19 and 20, Jack London State Historical Park) — Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company continues its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues with the popular Fantastical Family Night (July 19 and 20), this year directed by Leslie McDonel, an original Broadway cast member of “American Idiot,” the Green Day musical. Fantastical Family nights incorporate performances by Transcendence’s youth summer camp members. The show will be followed up later in the season by a song-and-dance extravaganza, this year titled “Those Dancin’ Feet” (Aug. 9-25), and the celebratory season closing Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

PENNGROVE PARADE (Sunday, July 7) — Once described “as small-town America as you can get,” the annual Penngrove Parade will celebrate its 43nd year this July, with a procession of tractors, floats, wagons, horses, farm animals, antique military jeeps, and more, followed by a picnic and barbecue with live music by Train Wreck Junction. The picnic is a fundraiser for the Penngrove Social Firemen, and helps maintain the Penngrove Clubhouse and Penngrove Park. For information, visit PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

DOWNTOWN ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL (Sunday, July 14) — One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 18th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces. 11 a.m. to 5 pm. Details, see PetalumaDowntown.com

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL (July 20) — A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small rivertown by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come down to the river to play. You can also eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, visit RivertownRevival.com

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Begins Friday, July 26) — One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The first film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Monsters, Inc.” (Friday, July 26), followed by “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL (Aug. 3) — The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, onve again unfolding at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, has a massive lineup of musical acts. Along with the David Nelson Band and ALO, catch The Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum, Royal Jelly Jive, Blame Sally, New Monsoon, MoonAlice, The Grain, the Soul Section, the Real Sarahs, Magic in the Other, Sebastian Saint James, the Dictator Tots, Fog Holler and Domenic and the Soulshake. As usual, there will also be plenty of food and drink and other activities, and it all goes to help the keep music in Petaluma schools. General admission $55, with VIP packages available. Details, see PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

COTATI ACCORDION FESTIVAL (Aug. 17 & 18) — The 29th annual celebration of the accordion returns to the Cotati Hub with a massive lineup of accordion-based or accordion-bolstered acts encompassing a wide array of musical styles and world influences. Some (but hardly all) of the highlights include Andre Thierry, Amber Lee Baker, The Bellow Shakes, The Mad Maggies, Big Lou the Accordion Princess, Corky Bennett, Creosote, Duckmandu, The Great Morgani, Junk Parlor, Miss Moonshine, Motor Dude Zydeco, Penny Opry, Sourdough Slim, Steve Balich, and The Wild Catahoulas. Details: CotatiFest.org.

