Your Weekend: Jazz, cowboys, ‘The Sandlot’ and more

THURSDAY

ATILLA VIOLA AND THE BAKERSFIELD BOYS

Bakersfield-style honkytonk served up right, performing the songs of Merle Haggard and others with an authenticity and edge that turns any night in a bar into a sacred country-rock revival. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

THE WEST STREET TRIO

This fine jazz threesome is comprised of pianist Steve Rubardt, bassist Chuck Sher and drummer Marc Carmi Smith, playing original compositions layered with classics by Chick Corea, Bill Evans, Thelonious Monk and Herbie Hancock. River Front Café, 224 B. St. 5:30-8 p.m. No cover. RiverFrontCafe.com.

SATURDAY

DORIAN MODE

Petaluma musician Dorian Bartley was gifted an upright bass at age 12 and she hasn’t put it down since. Bartley plays several instruments and has experience in bluegrass, gospel, swing, folk, country and blues. She formed Dorian Mode after her longtime band The Artifacts disbanded. Sonically, Dorian Mode is a mixture of both jazz and string music. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 7 p.m. $7. BiggEasyPetaluma.com

SUNDAY

‘THE SANDLOT’

“The Sandlot,” the endearing 1993 comedy film about kids, baseball and very large dog, has become an American classic with its story of triumph and perseverance. Directed and narrated by David Mickey Evans, the film follows a group of kids and their sandlot baseball team in the San Fernando Valley during the summer of 1962. New kid on the block Scotty Smalls is welcomed by the team, but things go south when he “borrows” his stepdad’s prized baseball (autographed by Babe Ruth), only to watch it disappear into a fenced yard ruled over by the neighborhood canine known as “The Beast.” James Earl Jones co-stars with a cast of young actors. The movie screens as part of Boulevard Cinemas popular weekly Flashback series. 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens again at those same times on Wednesday, July 10. Cinemawest.com.

SOURDOUGH SLIM

The Twin Oaks Back Yard BBQ Series hosts a rare Petaluma appearance by the nationally renowned singing cowboy Sourdough Slim, along with guitarist Robert Armstrong. Sourdough Slim is an outstandingly entertaining, rope-tricking, accordion playing, stunt-yodeling singer-songwriter dedicated to keeping alive the great old musical traditions of the American West, and yes, he’s really funny too. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 4 p.m. (doors open at 3 p.m.). $10 (show only), $27 w/BBQ-and-a-beer ($2 fee at door). TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.