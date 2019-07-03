Out and About in Petaluma

SINGLE SENIORS SOCIAL

Petaluma’s “single seniors” are invited to celebrate Independence Day by socializing with other people. Come to mix, mingle and make new friends, and to collaborate on setting up some fun activities and events over the next several months. Thursday, July 4, Aqus Café, 198 H St. 5-6:30 p.m.

SUMMER COCKTAILS

Each month this summer, Petaluma’s Sonoma Portworks, the only local winery specializing in ports and dessert wines, is offering a taste of some inventive new summer-themed cocktail. Tastes are offered from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays through Mondays. The July offering is what they are calling a “boozy milkshake,” a delicious concoction made with local ice cream. And yes, there’s something for those preferring a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage, too, a chilled Sonomic Gold Shrub. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

‘WALLS’ AT PAC

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center, opening Saturday, July 6 with an evening reception and viewing, is a national, juried, multi-artist show titled simply, “Wall,” curated by local painter Chester Arnold. Running through Aug. 31, the main gallery exhibition features pieces of all media inspired by the word “Wall,” with examples from around the country exploring that theme literally and metaphorically. The opening night reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WALKING TOURS

All summer long, every Saturday morning, Petaluma residents and visitors are invited to join a one-of-a-kind historical walking tour, led by costumed docents who will tell the vibrant and colorful stories of old time Petaluma as they lead a walk past building, houses and others important sites. Meet at 10:30 on the steps of the Petaluma History Museum, corner of Fourth and B Streets. The tours are free, but donations are welcome. PetalumaMuseum.com.

CONTRA DANCE

Described as being a bit like square dancing, only “crazier” and very aerobic, Contra dancing takes place in Petaluma once every month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 40 Fifth Street, in the parish hall behind the church. The next dance, with live music, is Sunday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. beginner’s lesson open to get first-timers acquainted with the style. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for members and $5 for adults under 30 and full-time students w/ID. Children 6-17 are $2. This event is fragrance free. For more information, visit North Bay Country Dance Society at Nbcds.org.

FOOD ADDICTION

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘SERAFINA’ AUTHOR

Robert Beatty, acclaimed children’s writer and the author of the popular Serafina novels – about a mysterious, rat-catching girl who lives in the basement of the grand Biltmore Estate – comes to Petaluma to read from “Serafina and the Seven Stars.” Wednesday, July 10, 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

VILLAGE NETWORK

At the next ‘Get to Know the Village’ meeting, on Thursday, July 11, 10-11 a.m. at 955 N. Petaluma Blvd., learn how Village members and volunteers share skills, support, friendship and fun, helping to navigate the opportunities and transitions of aging. There will be a Saturday meeting at the same time on July 27. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

IMMIGRATION VIGIL

Petaluma’s arm of the North Bay Organizing Project will be holding a vigil and rally on Friday, July 12, to speak out against an array of immigration-related issues, including potential abuses by ICE agents, forced family separations and the growing number of concentration camps for asylum seekers on the Southern Borders. The rally, in the parking lot of the Petaluma Regional Library, will encourage concerned residents of Sonoma County to assist organizations that are the first line of protection and help within the area’s immigrant community.