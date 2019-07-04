Helping Out: Brews and Bites returns, Music Festival needs volunteers

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

BREWS & BITES FOR BOUNTY

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Tuesday, July 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Highway Poets will be rocking hard at Lagunitas Brewing Company’s legendary Beer Garden, as Petaluma Bounty celebrates its 8th annual Brews and Bites for Bounty. Revelers will enjoy a feast of healthy food courtesy of F.A. Ninos, with vegetables from First Light Farm, Red H Farm and Petaluma’s own Bounty Farm, operated by the Petaluma People’s Services Center. Ice cream and non-alcoholic beverages are included. Beer and wine is available for purchase in the Tap Room. A silent auction and other fundraising activities will be part of the fun. The M.C. for the evening will be Petaluma’s Brian Griffith of KRCB radio.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Bounty works to make sure that everyone in our community has access to healthy food and information about nutrition. In this area, where premium agricultural products are plentiful, rought one-third of local households lack access to healthy food, and face hunger on a regular basis. Petaluma Bounty works to change that. For information, visit PetalumaBounty.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids under 14. Get them at the door or in advance at EventBrite.com (search “Brews & Bites”). Lagunitas Brewing Company is at 1280 North McDowell Blvd.

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL – Recycling Team Volunteers

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Saturday, August 3, 12-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This year’s Petaluma Music Festival, taking place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 3, from noon to 9 p.m., is now recruiting volunteers to be part of its Zero Waste recycling team. The popular event includes three very busy stages and 14 bands, numerous food booths and a kids’ area with arts and crafts and a jumpy house.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The goal of the Petaluma Music Festival is pretty simple: “Keeping music in the schools,” in recognition of the positive influence of music in children’s lives. Proceeds from this annual event are distributed among Petaluma’s public elementary and secondary schools to provide funding for their music programs. In 2018, the PMF donated over $60,000 to the music programs in all Petaluma area public schools, and in the last 11 years, has donated over $325,000!

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The PMF is committed to making the concert a Zero Waste event. To that end, they are currently seeking recycling volunteers to direct the placement of recyclables, compostables and trash at the recycling stations. Volunteers gain free admission to the festival and can sign up for a shift at petalumamusicfestival.org.

Additional information is available from Mike Simpson at msimpson1015@gmail.com.