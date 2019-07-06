Millennials Talk Cinema: Invasion of the evil dolls

Who knows what’s going on in the cultural zeitgeist right now, but for some reason there are an awful lot of evil dolls up on our local movie screens at the moment.

In addition to the recently released “Toy Story 4,” which includes a spooky antique store patrolled by frightening ventriloquist dummies, we now have a remake/reboot of 1987’s horror classic “Child’s Play” (which spawned numerous sequels), and “Annabelle Comes Home.” The latter, written and directed by Gary Dauberman, is another in the series of films (after “Annabelle: Creation”) that began in 2014 with “Annabelle,” about a doll possessed by a demon. The Annabelle films are themselves a spinoff of the popular “Conjuring” series.

The former was directed by Lars Klevberg, and takes the series in a whole new direction.

Here’s what two reviewers from our pool of local film critics have to say about the latest evil doll movies.

‘CHILD’S PLAY’ (R)

Amber-Rose Reed

When I was eight, for some insane reason my mother let me watch “Child’s Play.”

She then followed up this questionable decision with a prank that led me to believe my Corky doll (Google it, it’s terrifying) had come alive and was creepily playing musical chairs in our house.

I was scared of that thing for years.

So, clearly, I have very strong feelings about Chucky.

And maybe it’s to be expected that a reboot of an ongoing franchise would take things a different direction.

But in the new film that opened last weekend, Chucky — instead of being possessed by a serial killer, as in the original — is now an AI (Artificial Intelligence) created when an angry, suicidal factory worker programs a Buddi doll without restrictions on its behavior or language.

Chucky — so named by Andy, the lonely boy who ends up with the doll as a present — then spends the next two hours trying to win the child’s affection with murder.

It does not go over well.

I loved the cast of this movie. Mark Hamill was creepy and also weirdly sympathetic as the voice of Chucky. Gabriel Bateman was wonderful, really selling Andy’s increasing inner conflict and fear. Brian Tyree Henry, as Andy’s next-door neighbor, stole each scene he was in, and Aubrey Plaza was deeply affecting as Andy’s struggling, lonely mom.

I loved the script far less.

It tries to do a lot — hit notes from the original film, create a fun, “IT”-like vibe with Andy’s new friends, and critique our technophile society.

It also tries to find time to be a typical slasher movie.

It’s not entirely successful at any of its objects, but it fails less than it might have with a weaker cast.

Honestly, this version of “Child’s Play” is more sad than scary. It’s about feeling isolated from your family and friends, and trying so hard to reach them you end up alienating them more. It’s about the perils of relying too much on technology in a world where being plugged in often means being disconnected.

But although it’s not a particularly good movie, it definitely has something to say about monsters — the real ones we make ourselves, and how we often need help to destroy them.