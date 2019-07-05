Petaluma’s Bestsellers: ‘Crawdads’ sings on, ‘Shatter Me’ returns

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of June 24-June 30, 2019

Delia Owens’ unstoppable novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” continues its reign at the top of the fiction and nonfiction bestseller list in Petaluma, where local book-buyers have once again made it the No. 1 book in town. Other rapid repeaters include Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning humans-and-trees novel “The Overstory” (No. 2, up from No. 4 the previous week) and “The Mueller Report” (No. 7, down from No. 3).

Meanwhile, on the other side of the store, this week’s list of bestselling kids and young adults books is a complete and total overthrow of the previous week, with not a single title repeating (though a few have been bouncing on and off the list for a while).

At No. 1 is Tahereh Mafi’s “Shatter Me,” a 2011 dystopian YA novel that was last seen (also at No. 1) three weeks ago. At No. 2 is Amy Kraus and Paris Rosenthal’s “Dear Girl,” with illustrations by Holly Hatam, a 2017 picture book filled with brief snippets of advice from a mom to her daughter.

And at No. 3 is the delectable 1982 picture book “Miss Rumphius,” written and illustrated by Barbara Cooney. The charming illustrations and lovely writing tell the story of a mysterious woman who plants lupines up and down the coast of Maine.

FICTION/NON-FICTION

1. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

2. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

3. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

4. ‘Born a Crime,’ written by Trevor Noah

5. ‘City of Girls,’ written by Elizabeth Gilbert

6. ‘On Writing,’ written by Stephen King

7. ‘The Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller

8. ‘Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered,’ written by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

9. ‘How to Read Literature Like a Professor,’ by Thomas Foster

10. ‘Big Sky,’ written by Kate Atkinson

KIDS & YOUNG

ADULTS BOOKS

1. ‘Shatter Me,’ written by Tahereh Mafi

2. ‘Dear Girl,’ written by Amy Kraus Rosenthal

3. ‘Miss Rumphius,’ by Barbara Cooney

4. ‘Where’s Waldo?’ by Martin Hanford

5. ‘Bad Guys in The Big Bad Wolf,’ written by Aaron Blabey

6. ‘World’s Best Jokes for Kids: Volume 1,’ written by Lisa Swerling

7. ‘Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild,’ By Dav Pilkey

8. ‘Katt vs. Dogg,’ written by James Patterson and Chris Grabstein

9. ‘Just Jaime,’ written by Terri Libenson

10. ‘These Witches Don’t Burn,’ by Isabel Sterling

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)