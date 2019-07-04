Culture Junkie: On movies, slushes, and why waiting in line can be fun

Last weekend, I remembered a favorite old Peanuts comic strip.

In it, Snoopy is standing contentedly in a long line of neighborhood characters, with Pig Pen at the front. The dust-engulfed boy is politely saying “One, please,” as he buys a ticket at the box office of the downtown movie theater. One by one, Lucy, Sally, Charlie Brown and others step up, hand over some cash and take their own turn saying, “One, please,” “One, please.” “One, please.” Finally, Snoopy himself arrives at the box office, as Linus waits just behind him in the line. With a large question mark suddenly dancing over his head, Snoopy then, in the final panel of the strip, is shown to be thinking, “I don’t even know what’s going on.”

I recalled this iconic Charles Schulz strip when, on a warm Saturday evening at about 10 p.m. at night, on my way home from seeing Piff the Magic Dragon at the Mystic Theatre, I cut across Putnam Plaza. There I saw a line of people stretching up American Alley, where more than two dozen people were waiting to step inside the newly opened Wicked Slush. I wasn’t entirely surprised, of course. Earlier in the day, a warm one, the line at Wicked Slush had about ten people in it, and according to Dave and Juliet Pokorny, business had been brisk like that all day long. So, I figured I’d see the same thing at 10 o’clock, with one hour still to go before the place closes.

Ever since Dave and Juliet Pokorny opened the place - a much-anticipated franchise of Healdsburg’s original Amy’s Wicked Slush - on Friday, June 21, there has been a line of at least a few folks, and sometimes many more, all waiting to step inside and order a creamy/icy cold comestible in some fascinating flavor combination. The way the place works, you order your slush or soft-serve, provide your phone number at the cash register, and then wait to be texted to come pick up your treat. Then you eat it with a spoon, or the old-fashioned way, with your bare tongue.

The inside of the place, by the way, is delightfully designed, with quotes about wickedness emblazoned in pink on the walls. American Alley, of course, is not quite so delightful, though it is certainly atmospheric.

The thing is, those people standing in line were pretty happy.

Lines, as in the comic strip I found myself remembering, can be nice places to be, if you like the people you are with, and if you are waiting for something genuinely worthwhile. I myself like lines. Assuming the aforementioned is the case, and also assuming I actually have the time to wait.

Some of my favorite memories are of standing in lines with friends, instantly becoming a community of strangers with a shared interest. I’ve stood in lines to see movies on opening night, waiting hours sometimes to be among the first to see “Alien,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Blade Runner,” “Star Trek: Wrath of Kahn,” any number of other “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” Harry Potter or “Lord of the Rings” movies. I once camped out with a friend overnight on Hollywood Blvd. to hold a space for friends who’d be joining us the next evening to see the very first screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” At the Cinema Theater on Corte Madera – the scene of many such pre-show lines in the North Bay - I’ve brought tables and chairs as much as eight hours early. A table is a great way to hold your place in line, and handy for playing cards or a game of Scrabble with other early line-standers. At a screening of “Indiana Jones and Temple of Doom,” my friends and I spontaneously ordered a dozen pizzas to be delivered to the line, actually convincing a small mob of people – again, most of them relative strangers - to pool the money to pay for the pizza. On the opening night of “Batman,” the Tim Burton version, we established our place in line at around 2 p.m., for a 6:30 show, and brought six watermelons, which we then sliced up and passed down the line.