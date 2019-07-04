Culture Junkie: On movies, slushes, and why waiting in line can be fun

DAVID TEMPLETON ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 4, 2019, 12:01PM

Last weekend, I remembered a favorite old Peanuts comic strip.

In it, Snoopy is standing contentedly in a long line of neighborhood characters, with Pig Pen at the front. The dust-engulfed boy is politely saying “One, please,” as he buys a ticket at the box office of the downtown movie theater. One by one, Lucy, Sally, Charlie Brown and others step up, hand over some cash and take their own turn saying, “One, please,” “One, please.” “One, please.” Finally, Snoopy himself arrives at the box office, as Linus waits just behind him in the line. With a large question mark suddenly dancing over his head, Snoopy then, in the final panel of the strip, is shown to be thinking, “I don’t even know what’s going on.”

I recalled this iconic Charles Schulz strip when, on a warm Saturday evening at about 10 p.m. at night, on my way home from seeing Piff the Magic Dragon at the Mystic Theatre, I cut across Putnam Plaza. There I saw a line of people stretching up American Alley, where more than two dozen people were waiting to step inside the newly opened Wicked Slush. I wasn’t entirely surprised, of course. Earlier in the day, a warm one, the line at Wicked Slush had about ten people in it, and according to Dave and Juliet Pokorny, business had been brisk like that all day long. So, I figured I’d see the same thing at 10 o’clock, with one hour still to go before the place closes.

Ever since Dave and Juliet Pokorny opened the place - a much-anticipated franchise of Healdsburg’s original Amy’s Wicked Slush - on Friday, June 21, there has been a line of at least a few folks, and sometimes many more, all waiting to step inside and order a creamy/icy cold comestible in some fascinating flavor combination. The way the place works, you order your slush or soft-serve, provide your phone number at the cash register, and then wait to be texted to come pick up your treat. Then you eat it with a spoon, or the old-fashioned way, with your bare tongue.

The inside of the place, by the way, is delightfully designed, with quotes about wickedness emblazoned in pink on the walls. American Alley, of course, is not quite so delightful, though it is certainly atmospheric.

The thing is, those people standing in line were pretty happy.

Lines, as in the comic strip I found myself remembering, can be nice places to be, if you like the people you are with, and if you are waiting for something genuinely worthwhile. I myself like lines. Assuming the aforementioned is the case, and also assuming I actually have the time to wait.

Some of my favorite memories are of standing in lines with friends, instantly becoming a community of strangers with a shared interest. I’ve stood in lines to see movies on opening night, waiting hours sometimes to be among the first to see “Alien,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Blade Runner,” “Star Trek: Wrath of Kahn,” any number of other “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” Harry Potter or “Lord of the Rings” movies. I once camped out with a friend overnight on Hollywood Blvd. to hold a space for friends who’d be joining us the next evening to see the very first screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” At the Cinema Theater on Corte Madera – the scene of many such pre-show lines in the North Bay - I’ve brought tables and chairs as much as eight hours early. A table is a great way to hold your place in line, and handy for playing cards or a game of Scrabble with other early line-standers. At a screening of “Indiana Jones and Temple of Doom,” my friends and I spontaneously ordered a dozen pizzas to be delivered to the line, actually convincing a small mob of people – again, most of them relative strangers - to pool the money to pay for the pizza. On the opening night of “Batman,” the Tim Burton version, we established our place in line at around 2 p.m., for a 6:30 show, and brought six watermelons, which we then sliced up and passed down the line.

Sometimes, those lines numbered in the hundreds, snaky assemblages of ordered humanity all doing similar things, wearing costumes, reading books, singing songs, telling jokes, playing games, sharing the moment with friends new and old.

And don’t get me started about standing in lines at the old Wherehouse, in the pre-internet days, waiting to buy tickets for a Springsteen concert or some other similar musical event, where it was never uncommon for folks to bring along boom-boxes to blast the tunes of the band everyone was there to celebrate.

People tend to talk about lines as if they are some sort of concentrated hell on Earth. Many restaurants and coffee places now have systems in place where you can order ahead and avoid the line. But no one can erase the memory of the great times I had standing in line over and hour to buy a double chili cheeseburger at Tommy’s in Los Angeles, where crowds gathered around the clock to get one of those burgers in the presence of a crowd of other human beings.

Or the absolute blast that is waiting for the doors to open each fall when people gather before sunrise on the sidewalk at Hermann Sons’ Hall for Petaluma’s annual All Hallows Art Fest.

Because, the truth is, lines are fun.

They are.

Or they can be. When you allow yourself to recognize that a line, in many cases – the Pokornys’ Wicked Slush is just one example – is more than a line, that it is a social event unto itself, then that line soon ceases to be a burden or an inconvenience. At such moments of joined group enthusiasm, the line quickly becomes a party.

That’s what’s happening in American Alley right now.

Will it last? It might. The original Amy’s Wicked Slush in Healdsburg has been open a few years now, and still regularly sees lines stretching down the steps and into the parking lot. While it’s possible that some of those folks, like Snoopy in that indelible comic, aren’t quite sure what they’re in line for, the truth is that it doesn’t matter.

Because sometimes, the wait in that line, and what happens there among the people we are waiting with, is even better than the thing or the show or the treat we originally came to see, or do, or eat with a spoon. And who knows, maybe the “event” of the wait actually ends up making that treat even more delicious.

(Culture Junkie runs every other week. You can contact David at david.templeton@argus-courier.com)

