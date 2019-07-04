A windy noon at Petaluma’s Airport

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER
July 4, 2019, 7:01AM
PETALUMA AROUND THE CLOCK

This is the fifth installment in a nine-part series. We began at midnight, and each week have skipped ahead a few hours, jumping from place to place and person to person, moving around the clock to capture the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average day in and around Petaluma. Next week, at 3 p.m, we’ll spend an hour at Petaluma’s Bounty Farm during one of the nonprofit’s weekly volunteer days, as locals help take care of the farm that was created to take care of Petalumans in need.

At 11:35 a.m., the flag over the Petaluma Municipal Airport is flapping vigorously against the windy and bright, cloud-strewn late-morning sky. In the distance, a single plane slowly lifts off from the runway, the Sonoma Mountains making an impressive backdrop to the small aircraft’s lonely journey. Inside the facility’s small office, Airport Manager Joshua McKeighan has just finished up a conversation with Dan St. John, Director of Petaluma Public Works.

In the office is a compact, computerized weather station and a radio, which the small Petaluma facility uses in lieu of a control tower. Pilots who are taking off or approaching for a landing must self-report, and McKeighan keeps an eye on all of it from here.

Right on cue, a voice crackles from the radio, reciting a list of numbers and jargon that requires a bit of interpretation to understand.

“She means that airplane has just turned across Adobe and is headed back this way, and then will make a right turn to land on the runway,” McKeighan says. Pointing through the large window overlooking the field, he adds, “We have a racetrack pattern around the airport, it goes up that way, out past Adobe, then back in away from the houses.”

In the public meeting room just outside McKeighan’s office, a tall display case features rows of intricate model airplanes, created by Gerald Kyne and Herb Johnson. There are numerous planes of one kind or another — more models, plus photos and paintings — exhibited all around the room. That abundance of airplane art turn out to be the case all over the airport, from the popular Two Niner Diner across the way to each of the many hangars and related businesses spread here and there about the premises. The airport covers 218 acres inside the fence, and another 48 outside the fence, including the adjoining golf course, which leases its pace from the airport.

As McKeighan leads the way out the door, he gestures at the table in the center of the meeting room.

“There are a bunch of old-timers, old pilots who meet here every morning for coffee at 8 a.m.,” he says. “I get to sit here and listen to all of their stories. I learn a lot from those guys.”

One of those storytellers, he points out, is Bob Justman, whose parents started the airport, originally known as Sky Ranch, thus the name of the road the airport is located on at the edge of town.

“It’s a pretty nice day,” McKeighan says, stepping into his truck. “The weather’s good and the wind isn’t blowing too strong.”

The facility includes 169 hangars and 200 planes on the field. Some are privately owned by local pilots. Others are the property of either Petaluma Pilot Training Center or Aeroventure, two competing businesses that each do aircraft maintenance, rental and flight instruction at the Petaluma airport. For such a bustling institution, it’s amazing that so few people are aware of the airport’s presence.

“There are people who’ve lived in Petaluma for years and don’t even know this place exists,” McKeighan laughs. “I’ll sometimes tell people that I manage Petaluma’s airport and marina and they’ll give me a funny look. ‘We have an airport?’ ”

That’s part of the reason for the airport’s monthly Display Days, the first Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We drive past rows and rows of planes, most of them anchored to the field with a heavy chain.

“A plane is basically a kite when the wind hits it,” McKeighan notes.

He allows that one of the many interesting things about working at the Petaluma Municipal Airport is that, unbeknownst to many, a large number of celebrities use the facility on a regular basis, chartering flights that land in Petaluma to avoid the hassle of moving through a large airport filled with people.

“Chartered jets will land here,” he says, “and the rental vehicle will meet them, and every once in a while, someone will say, ‘Did you know who that was?’ Baseball or football players who live nearby, musicians coming in for a concert, people coming in to attend Bohemian Grove. Dave Matthews came through here twice, because he didn’t want to have to deal with SFO and all the crowds there. We’re very low-key. And that’s very attractive to some people.”

It’s now 11:55 a.m. McKeighan stops briefly at Mangon Aircraft Repair Services, which owns the aforementioned Petaluma Pilot Training Center.

“We’re a general aviation service center,” says Phil Stedman, of Mangon. “We do work on most brands of single-engine or multi-engine general aviation aircraft, with Cessna and Piper Beechcraft being a lot of what we work on. We’re busy all the time around, but we tend to be busier in the winter than in the summer, because the weather is so good for recreational flying right around now, most people wait till the rainy weather to have their aircraft serviced.”

A low-flying plane rumbles overhead, and Stedman raises his voice to be heard over it.

“This is a very friendly airport,” he says. “The people who use it, the pilots who have planes here, the general vibe of the place, is all really comfortable. It’s a nice place to spend the day, whether you work here or are here for some other reason.”

After discussing the difference between various types of aircraft engines, McKeighan says farewell to Stedman, and heads back to truck.

Next on the tour, the Petaluma Pilot Training Center, one of the airports two schools for people eager to get their pilot’s license, and take their own stab at flying across the big, blue sky.

(This visit to be continued next week)

