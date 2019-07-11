Things to do in Petaluma on a ‘summer’s day’

In William Shakespeare’s famous sonnet, the bard informed the object of his affection, “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” establishing that measurement, a day in the summer, as the ultimate sunny seasonal increment that one might aspire to be found somewhat similar to.

He goes on to list the various attributes of such a person, and of course, such a day: lovely, temperate, golden and fair.

In a somewhat lesser known sonnet, he stated, “Summer’s lease hath all too short a date,” clearly decrying the fact that summer — a time we look forward to with impatience much of the year — never lasts as long as we expect it to or hope it will.

In other words, summer is a wonderful time of year, but it will be over before we know it, so we ought to get out there and enjoy it while we can. Or, to put it another way, in the words of the action-prone Hotspur in “Henry IV, Part 1,” “The time of life is short! To spend that shortness basely were too long.”

Meaning, let’s enjoy it while we’ve got it.

Here are some activities, events, offering and opportunities designed to enjoy the best of summer here in Petaluma, Sonoma County and beyond.

BIKE PETALUMA (Saturday, July 6) — On the second Saturday of each month, Bike Petaluma hosts a community bike ride in and around town, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. (or so). Cyclists of all ages are welcome, but kids must be accompanied by adults, and rides include breaks for water and snacks. Experienced riders, familiar with the routes, will lead each ride. The starting point is Aqus Café, 198 H St., but the route and launch point could vary from month to month.

DOWNTOWN ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL (Sunday, July 14) — One of Petaluma’s biggest annual street events, the Petaluma Art & Garden Festival will mark its 18th year this July, with multiple music stages, endless food and drink purveyors, and over 145 painters, sculptors, artisans and crafts-persons ready to show off their masterpieces. 11 a.m. to 5 pm. For information, visit PetalumaDowntown.com.

LIVE! THURSDAY & SUNDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays and Sundays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Sebastian Saint James on July 11 and Sean Carscadden on July 18. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to Fly by Train on July 14, and The Hots on July 21.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through Oct. 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, Aug. 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.