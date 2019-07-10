Your Weekend: Illumingnarly, Frankie Boots, storytelling and ‘Jurassic Park’

THURSDAY

ILLUMIGNARLY

Music has adapted and broadened to fit and expand pre-existing categories. There isn’t just rock, pop, and folk anymore. Now there’s something called “math-rock.” Illumignarly, showing up at the Mystic Theatre this weekend (along with Sloth and Turtle, and Cash Pony) encompass numerous categories. Guitarists Derek Nielsen and Scott Manwell started like many other rock bands — in their parents’ garages. But everything changed when they watched Dick Dale play at the Mystic Theater almost a decade ago. Now, after all these years they have made it back to the very spot that got them going, but this time they have a larger band and they’re the ones playing! Their music combines everything from instrumental surface rock to New Wave. Like Illumignarly, Cash Pony began about a decade ago, officially starting in 2009. Their progressive rock is based in Oakland and is filled with guitars, drums and bass. And you can’t forget Sloth and Turtle because, with a name like that, how could you? Their self-described math-rock is a large part of the Bay Area scene, so don’t waste the chance to see all three groups perform in town. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $13-$15. Mystic Theatre.com.

FRIDAY

BLONDE TOLEDO

The band known as Blonde Toledo is bringing its unique style and sound to the Big Easy, a style designed to leave you wondering how to classify their music — rock or soul? Connie Walkershaw, also known as the Double Sax Goddess (for her unbelievable solos where she plays not one, but two saxophones at once) leads the group followed by bass player and lyricist Jesse Walkershaw, Latin percussionist Joe Chavez, drummer Rick Kennon and guitarist Andy Charmatz. This is soul music unlike any you’ve ever heard before. Reserve a spot at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 7:30-11:30 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

LONG STORY SHORT

Kate DeMartini’s monthly story-slam at Griffo Distillery is going to get a little crazy this weekend, with the theme “Celebrations.” Have a true story to tell? Can you do it in less than five minutes? Pick a story about some true-life celebration that when entertainingly awry, or somehow changed your future in a twisty way, and if you’re lucky (story tellers are chosen randomly) you could win something cool. And yes, there will be cake! Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St. 8-10 p.m. Tickets $15-$25. This event supports COTS. GriffoDistillery.com.

FRANKIE BOOTS

Frankie Boots is a local boy, growing up in Petaluma, as well as the Golden Gate city of San Francisco. Currently working on his fourth studio album, his music focuses on the joy and pain of true love, heartbreak and long nights. Another local group is The Sam Chase and the Untraditional. Their unique take on rock ’n’ roll and folk has rocked festivals across the country. Playing at Outside Lands, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, High Sierra Music Festival and Kate Wolf Music Festival, the group has done it all. Not to mention that they’ve released three LP’s. The show will also feature Willy Tea Taylor. Growing up in Oakdale, California, better known as the “Cowboy Capital of the World,” he fell in love with baseball, yet a devastating injury pushed him to the musical side of life. He’s been telling stories through his folk music ever since. This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $14-$16. 8:30 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.