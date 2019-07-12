Petaluma’s Past: To war, or not to war, in 1940

It was a question of great import.

In the first half of the year 1940, the United States was still teetering upon entering the Great War, then raging in Europe. Strong feelings here went both ways, and President Franklin Roosevelt was leading the teetering upon that historic decision.

A few vital questions that hung over us.

Could the free world survive without us in that fight? Would entering the conflict abroad endanger our own land? Could we afford the terrible price, both in lives and money? Was there any other way to end this war?

Here are some wartime events that occurred in just the first months of 1940.

Jan. 31 — Hitler said Germany had “grown so strong, that nothing any longer will be able to defeat us.”

March 16 — Germany began bombardment of the United Kingdom.

March 18 — Germany and Italy formed their war alliance.

April 9 — Germany invaded Denmark and Norway.

May 10 — Germany invaded Belgium and the Netherlands.

May 20 — the first prisoners were sent to Auschwitz.

May 26 — UK began its Dunkirk evacuation of 338,000 troops.

The world trembled.

Emmett Olmsted, editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier then, was avidly against our entering the war, as well as avidly anti-F.D.R. In his editorial of Jan. 10, 1940, he said the new taxes, suggested by F.D.R. to cover costs of armaments were way out of line.

“The only thing sure about taxes is that they are sure, as sure as death,” he said.

The other major item that could affect the West Coast, more than other parts of the country, was the worsening of relations with Japan. The US-Japanese trade treaty had expired on Jan. 25, 1940, after 29 years of good will. And that left the US with the ability to hinder Japan over its then war with China (i.e. no more war material to be purchased from us). It was dearly hoped that our new stance would not also push Japan into a military conflict with us.

Mr. Olmsted opined, “If we sell goods to Japan, we shall be building up a strong power in the Far East, which will have little respect for our rights there.” On Feb. 4 he added, “Japan’s industries have suffered. She has not enough foreign trade to establish the credits she needs for the purchase of war materials.”

Tragically, Mr. Olmsted, along with most Americans then, was incorrect about that assumption.

And the immense cost of entering a war was editorialized as well, as in February, when Mr. Olmsted stated, “This year, the President has asked for 2.2 billion dollars for national defense. The neutrality of the US is threatened by the maddest, most hog-like program couched in the name of national defense. Rest assured that the heaviest burden will fall upon the poor.” He pointed out that war expenditures in the UK had already exceeded 16 billion and the UK had only one-third the population of the US.

Translated, he forecast the US would be spending 50 billion on defense, or “$350 for every man, woman and child.”

Mr. Olmsted warned in March, “There is little prospect for immediate peace.”

Hitler had been talking about settling the conflict, if the world would just allow his conquests to stand. He wanted a guarantee that no foreign power would violate what he then had under his thumb. All this, even though it was “Der Fuhrer” who had just violated much of Europe‘s domain. Interestingly, that same day in Britain, it was announced that a man named Winston Churchill had been named Supreme Commander of all their armed forces. It was felt then that the wily 65-year-old Winston could eventually become prime minister, as well.