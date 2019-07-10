Out and About in Petaluma

RUMINATE ON RUMI

An interactive workshop on the marvelous Sufi poetry of Rumi provides an opportunity to deepen the personal significance of these ancient writings, while slowing down, sipping Persian tea and discussing the relevance of Rumi in creating a more fulfilled and joyful life. The event takes place on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Office of Human Remedy, 1436 Professional Drive, Suite 303.

IMMIGRATION VIGIL

Petaluma’s arm of the North Bay Organizing Project will hold a vigil and rally on Friday, July 12, p.m.to speak out against an array of immigration-related issues, including abuses by ICE agents, forced family separations and the growing number of internment camps for asylum seekers on the Southern Borders. The rally will encourage concerned residents of Sonoma County to assist organizations that are the first line of protection and help within the area’s immigrant community. The vigil is planned for the parking lot of the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

WILLOW & HOUND

The beloved Sonoma County duo that is Willow and Hound (aka Tyler Johnson and Julia Cramer), has been playing around and in Sonoma County since 2016. They play a combination of original pop, rock, folk and soul tunes, but won’t say no to a cover. Starting off as strangers in Santa Cruz, the two were brought together through their mutual study of music (as well as their mutual cheating habits on each other’s tests). As a duo, they’ve played in venues across the country and eventually got married. They now focus their music in Petaluma and around Sonoma County. Sunday, July 14, at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 7-10 p.m. TheBigEasy.com.

SUMMER COCKTAILS

Each month this summer, Petaluma’s Sonoma Portworks, the only local winery specializing in ports and dessert wines, is offering a complimentary taste of some inventive new summer-themed cocktail. Tastes are offered from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays through Mondays. The July offering is what they are calling a “boozy milkshake,” a delicious concoction made with local ice cream. And yes, there’s something for those preferring a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage, too, a chilled Sonomic Gold Shrub. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

ST. JOHN’S FLEA MARKET AND CRAFT SALE

With a new shingled roof and other exterior improvements to pay for, St. John’s Episcopal Church has organized a major indoor flea market and craft sale. It’ll take place Saturday, July 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s Parish Hall. Imagine the ultimate church rummage sale crossed with a craft fair featuring over 20 local artists. St. John’s, 40 5th St. StJohnsEpicoplaPetaluma.org.

ART TALKS

The Petaluma Regional Library is launching its 2019 Art Series this weekend. The free talks by docents from various fine arts museums in San Francisco take place at 2 p.m. On Saturday, July 13, Carol Porter will giving a presentation titled “Early Rubens.” On Saturday, July 20, it will be “Ed Hardy: Deeper than Skin,” presented by Alfred Escoffier. And on Saturday, July 27, Kathryn Zupsic will present “The World of Jane Austen: Art, Fashion and Eligible Gentlemen.” 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

‘WALLS’ AT PAC

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center is a national, juried, multi-artist show titled simply, “Wall,” curated by local painter Chester Arnold. Running through Aug. 31, the main gallery exhibition features pieces of all media inspired by the word “Wall,” with examples from around the country exploring that theme literally and metaphorically. The opening night reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.