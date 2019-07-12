Helping Out: ‘Brews and Bites,’ ‘Car(e) Show’ and more

BREWS & BITES FOR BOUNTY

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Tuesday, July 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Highway Poets will be rocking hard at Lagunitas Brewing Company’s legendary Beer Garden, as revelers enjoy a feast of healthy food courtesy of F.A. Ninos, with vegetables from First Light Farm, Red H Farm and Petaluma’s own Bounty Farm, operated by the Petaluma People’s Services Center. Ice cream and non-alcoholic beverages are included. Beer and wine is available for purchase in the Tap Room. A silent auction and other fundraising activities will be part of the fun.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Petaluma Bounty works to make sure that everyone in our community has access to healthy food and information about nutrition. In this area, where premium agricultural products are plentiful, rought one-third of local households lack access to healthy food, and face hunger on a regular basis. Petaluma Bounty works to change that. For information, visit PetalumaBounty.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids under 14. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at EventBrite.com (search “Brews & Bites”). Lagunitas Brewing Company is at 1280 North McDowell Blvd.

PETALUMA CAR(E) SHOW – Benefit for the Salvation Army

Casa Grande High School

Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the seventh consecutive year, the Salvation Army hosts its “Car(e) Show,” fusing a good old-fashioned classic and new car exhibition with a day-long party to help kids in need get brand new back-to-school supplies. In addition to a field-full of gorgeous cars to check out, local banc The Hots will be playing great old tunes, a barbecue lunch can be purchased, tours of Casa Grande’s famous fish hatchery will be given, a kids bounce house will be open, plus raffle prizes and a lot more. Admission is free, and if you want to include your own classic car, your $25 entry fee goes to support the cause.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Car(e) Show raises money to give kids in need all of the back-to-school supplies required for a successful start to a new school year. The event takes place on the field at Casa Grande High School, 333 Casa Grande Rd. Usw.Salvationarmy.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? For more information, call Mitham Clement at 769-0716 or writer to mitham.clement@usw.salvationarmy.org.

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL – Recycling Team Volunteers

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Saturday, August 3, 12-9 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? This year’s Petaluma Music Festival, taking place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 3, from noon to 9 p.m., is now recruiting volunteers to be part of its Zero Waste recycling team. The popular event includes three very busy stages and 14 bands, numerous food booths and a kids’ area with arts and crafts and a jumpy house.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The goal of the Petaluma Music Festival is pretty simple: “Keeping music in the schools,” in recognition of the positive influence of music in children’s lives. Proceeds from this annual event are distributed among Petaluma’s public elementary and secondary schools to provide funding for their music programs. In 2018, the PMF donated over $60,000 to the music programs in all Petaluma area public schools, and in the last 11 years, has donated over $325,000!

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The PMF is committed to making the concert a Zero Waste event. To that end, they are currently seeking recycling volunteers to direct the placement of recyclables, compostables and trash at the recycling stations. Volunteers gain free admission to the festival and can sign up for a shift at petalumamusicfestival.org. Additional information about volunteering is available from Mike Simpson at msimpson1015@gmail.com.