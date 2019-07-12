Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Yesterday’ charms,‘Spider-Man’ full of tricks

It’s nothing new for movies to entertain us.

That’s their job, after all.

But when movies actually surprise us, that’s something special. Honestly, that’s not so easy to do anymore, especially in an industry so dependent on reboots, remakes, spin-offs and sequels.

But this week, two movies arrive full of surprises. For “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” yet another in Marvel’s vast interconnected series of comic-inspired sci-fi fantasies, it’s something of a miracle that the story of spider-suited, teenage crime-fighter Peter Parker still has some tricks up its sleeve. Directed by Jon Watts (who helmed the previous Spider Man film, “Homecoming”), this one follows Peter on a European school trip that puts him on a course with one of the comic series’ most popular and formidable foes. Twists and turns ensue.

In “Yesterday,” a rare summer release that is wholly original, director Danny Boyle gives us the story of a struggling songwriter, Jack (Hamesh Patel), whose longtime friend and manager (Lily James) secretly loves him. When something weird happens to the world, Jack finds himself in an alternate reality in which the Beatles never existed, and only he remembers their songs.

Here’s what two writers from our pool of film reviewers have to say about these new films.

‘SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME’

(Rated PG-13)

Alexa Chipman

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” appears to be a sparkly, average superhero film at first glance, but just when the audience gets comfortable — wham — it takes the story to a new level.

This film has the kind of adorably awkward teen comedy that is to be expected from the Spider-Man universe, layered with machinations from a thought-provoking antagonist.

Comic book fans have likely already guessed who that is, and I will say that the character in question has been brought seamlessly into the twenty-first century and is easily the finest Spider-Man villain on the silver screen so far.

I was anticipating a mind-numbing film with a few exciting moments of web slinging.

Instead, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is a relevant commentary on our current society with an engaging story, light dollops of humor, and more twists than Lombard Street.

Don’t forget to stay for the entire credits.

I laughed all the way to the parking lot after the final scene.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Winking Happy Face]

‘YESTERDAY’ (Rated PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

My new favorite rom-com drama is “Yesterday,” a beautiful, sweet, sometimes silly film.

Funny, poignant and incredibly musical, this movie feels like it exists in the same world as “Love, Actually” (thanks to the same writer).

The more you know the music of The Beatles, the more jokes you’re going to get, but it’s OK if you’re not a Beatles expert, as long as you dig their music. As someone who is merely familiar with Beatles music — but not a die-hard fan — this film was still incredibly enjoyable. If anything, it left me appreciating what John, Paul, George and Ringo have created on a much deeper level.

While it’s easy to focus on the Beatles part of the plot, at its core this film is definitely a love story. There just happens to be this crazy Beatles disappearing thing in the middle of it all.

So if you haven’t seen “Yesterday” yet, and you’re on the fence, just go see it.

It’s a clever story, with grade-A acting, and some of the best music ever written.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Smiling Happy Face]