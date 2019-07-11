West Side Stories: A hilarious mix-up delays son’s coming out

I just had two pisco sours at Ayawaska, so that’s how I was able to get up here tonight.

So, when I think about a misquote, I think about my favorite coming out story. If you ever do “coming out stories” as a theme, I’ll have a hard time picking. But this is the best one, I think.

So, in the early ‘90s I moved to San Francisco, and I moved into the Harvard House. The Harvard House was a bunch of people who just graduated from Harvard, they came out to San Francisco for a year before they went on to become heads of companies, lawyers, doctors, and I had gone to the University of Oregon.

And I had a Women’s Studies major, so I was going to be a coffee barista.

And so, I moved into this house, with these very ambitious people, and I hope I taught them some very good things about spending over your limit. And I think I was the first person to ever have sex in that house, since they moved in, so I hope I taught them something about the better parts of life.

But one of the guys there was Matt, and Matt was gay, and he was from the Midwest, and he hadn’t told anyone he was gay until his senior year. He hadn’t told his parents. He was very shy about it. And of course, with me as a housemate I was all, “Let’s go to the Castro! We’re going to have so much fun.”

Over time, Matt decided it was time to tell his parents. We were thinking, how is he going to tell them? Is he going to write them a letter? Should he call them? This was pre-internet and text, by the way. They were coming to town, so we decided it would be when they were in town. And we go to a very nice dinner, and Matt and I get there early so we can have a few drinks to help us along. His parents come, and we order a nice bottle of wine, thinking they’ll share it with us. They don’t.

We drink our bottle of wine, and the whole time I’m trying to lead the conversation, like, “So, my parents are very nice, and open,” and I give him a big look, and he does nothing, and then finally the check comes, and his mom goes to the bathroom. And I’m staring at him, going, “Okay, it its time,” and he turns to his dad and says, “Dad, I’m gay.”

And his dad says, “No, no. I’ll pay.”

And I am running to the bathroom, pee running down my leg, ‘cause I’m laughing so hard.

So, about a year later, I call Matt in the middle of the day, ‘cause we used to talk on telephones. And I am telling him everything. Don’t you hate it when you call someone, and you’re getting into the details of what you had for lunch, and they break out something really big like, “My mom has cancer.” And you’re all, “What? Why did you let me get to lunch, when you had this big news?”

Anyway, I call Matt, and I’m rambling, rambling, rambling, and he says, “Deanna, I have to get off the phone. Something’s wrong with my dad.”

His parents had retired to Arizona to play softball, and his dad was playing softball, and he had a major heart attack. And Matt was on a plane to Arizona when his dad died.

And he never got to tell his dad he was gay.

So, that was trying, and he was upset, but then, in 1998, on October 6, another gay Matt was found, strung to a fence. He’d been beaten. He died six days later, in the hospital, of his injuries. And when Matthew Shepard died, many gay people had been beaten and killed. It’s still happening today. But Matthew Shepherd was this beautiful blonde young man and he made all the news.

And I don’t know if you remember this, but Matthew’s mom said, “Tell your children you love them every day.”

So, that day, when Matthew Shepard died, Matt came home, and he said, “My mom called me today.”

And I said, “So …?”

He avoided calls from her all the time.

And he said, “She told me she loved me.”

Now, Matt has never told his mom he’s gay.

But we understood what she had to say, loud and clear.