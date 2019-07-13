Petaluma Bestsellers: Delia Owen’s ‘Crawdads’ continues local hot streak

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 1-July 7, 2019

I’m running out of synonyms for “unstoppable.” But that’s basically the word for Delia Owens’ critically-acclaimed novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which continues its reign at the top of the fiction and nonfiction bestseller list in Petaluma for yet another week. Other persistently popular titles among Petaluma book-buyers are Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning humans-and-trees fantasia “The Overstory” (repeating No. 2). And Tara Westover’s remarkable memoir — her true story of pursuing a Ph.D. on her own after having been raised in an isolated survivalist family where education was seen as a tool of a despotic, brain-washing government – drops a spot from No. 3 to No. 4, supplanted by Michael Pollen’s “How to Change Your Mind” (the new No. 3). Now in paperback, Pollen’s bestseller is non-succinctly subtitled “What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence.”

Over on the kids and young adults’ side of the store, it’s largely a new list compared to last week’s, with only Martin Hanford’s “Where’s Waldo?” (up from No. 4 to No. 2) and Aaron Blabey’s “Bad Guys in The Big Bad Wolf” (rising from No. 5 to No. 3) repeating.

The No. 1 youth title, “‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,” by Jeff Kinney, is hardly new to Petalumans, however, having been a consistent occupant of the kids’ list since publication on April 1. It simply took a week off, but is now back on top.

FICTION & NON-FICTION TITLES

1. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

2. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

3. ‘How to Change Your Mind,’ by Michael Pollan

4. ‘Educated, written by Tara Westover

5. ‘The Outsider,’ written by Stephen King

6. ‘Little Book of Feminist Saints,’ written by Julia Pierpont

7. ‘Becoming,’ by Michelle Obama

8. ‘City of Girls,’ by Elizabeth Gilbert

9. ‘White Fragility,’ by Robin Diangelo

10. ‘Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS TITLES

1. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,’ written by Jeff Kinney

2. ‘Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition’ by Martin Hanford

3.‘Bad Guys in The Big Bad Wolf,’ by Aaron Blabey

4. ‘Let’s Find Momo!’ by Andrew Knapp

5. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Impossible Crime,’ written by Mac Barnett

6. ‘Gone,’ written by Michael Grant

7. ‘Dog Man,’ written by Dav Pilkey

8. ‘Unicorn in the Barn,’ by Jacqueline Ogburn

9. ‘Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True,’ by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

10. ‘Ada Lace, on the Case,’ written by Emily Calandrelli

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)