The Buzz: ‘Enduring Grace’ author to present four-part salon series in Petaluma

VILLAGE NETWORK HOSTS FREE SALON ON ‘FEMINISM AND NOVIOLENCE’: Local writer Carol Lee Flinders, author of “Enduring Grace: Living Portraits of Seven Women Mystics” and “Enduring Lives: Living Portraits of Women and Faith in Action,” will be presenting a free, four-week salon exploring the global women’s movement and its relationship to nonviolence.

Titled “Hope and the Intersection of Feminism and Nonviolence,” the series begins Monday, July 22, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Lane. With a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from UC Berkeley, Dr. Flinders has contributed to a number of popular publications, including co-authoring the best-selling “Laurel’s Kitchen” cookbooks. In the upcoming salon series, sponsored by Village Network of Petaluma, she will explore several groundbreaking conversations that took place within the women’s movement in the 1960s and ’70s.

“In 1971,” Flinders says, “activist-journalist Barbara Deming shocked her fellow votaries of nonviolence by declaring that a ‘commitment to nonviolence requires a commitment to feminism.’ Soon afterwards, Deming rattled many of her feminist sisters as well, arguing that feminism would only come into its own when it embraced nonviolence. To understand what lay behind Deming’s thinking is to raise fascinating questions about where we are today … questions, and maybe even hope.”

In the first two sessions, July 22 and 29, Dr. Flinders will focus on Barbara Deming’s place in the history of nonviolence in America. On Aug. 5, she’ll describe the women’s movement of India, and how it lent its core ideas to the movement for independence, and on Aug. 12, she’ll take up the topic of those modern US activists and feminists who’ve continued Deming’s work, adding environmentalism as one of the additional primary goals of those working for equality and peace.

The Village Network recommends that interested parties RSVP to 776-6055 or Info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org to ensure a seat.

