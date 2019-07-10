Petaluma’s Art and Garden Fest adds a splash of Joe Cocker

Anyone who missed the Space Orchestra’s jam-packed recreation of Joe Cocker’s historic concert album “Mad Dogs & Englishmen” last month at the Mystic Theatre will get a chance to sample the show when the massive, locally-based ensemble takes the main stage for the headline show at this weekend’s one-of-a-kind Petaluma Art & Garden Festival.

To be sure, there are plenty of outdoor art festivals, large and small, across the United States, and all around the world, for that matter. But one would have to work very hard to find one quite like Petaluma’s annual celebration of the summer season. With a sweet, hometown feel, and an emphasis on local food-makers and entertainers that attracts many of the local folks who generally avoid the downtown area during other large events, the Art & Garden Festival is a vibrant showcase of all that’s great, fun, outrageous and delightful about the City of Petaluma.

That means art, food, music, and, of course, gardens.

Originally launched in 2002, the Festival — celebrating its 18th year on Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — has worked hard to earn its reputation as a particularly well-loved Petaluma-centric event.

According to estimates from the Petaluma Downtown Association, which produces the event, last year’s Art & Garden Festival attracted between 14,000 and 15,000 people, who tend to spread themselves out throughout the day rather than descending all at once.

The event is staffed by more than 100 local volunteers, many of whom assist with the festival every summer. The event includes nearly 150 art, handcrafts, food and garden booths, plus two music stages, a large children’s area, a chalk painting festival, and a lot more.

Originally created by a group of downtown merchants who wanted to eblish a local festival to showcase Petaluma restaurants and artists and gardens, the Downtown Association initially acted as a kind of nonprofit umbrella corporation under which the founders could operate. But within a few years, the festival had become so successful, and so large, it was decided that the Downtown Association should take over producing it.

One thing that separates Petaluma’s Art & Garden Festival from a lot of others is that this one is a juried art show. Organizers do not just accept anyone whose registration check clears. Organizers attempt to attract only the best, most interesting and unusual artists.

Food, of course, has always been a major component of the event. Attendees can purchase Tasting Packages for $30, giving them the opportunity to sample a number of specialties served up by local restaurants, wineries, breweries, and spirits makers.

And of course, “garden” being part of the festival’s title, several garden-themed booths and events will be on hand, including a chance to talk with experts from The Petaluma Garden Club and Sonoma County Master Gardeners.

As part of the event’s gradual evolution across the years, a number of new activities and attractions have been added to the Art & Garden Festival over the last 18 summers. One of the most popular is the annual Chalk art competition, in which amateur and professional artists of all ages use the downtown sidewalks to create what are sometimes very elaborate chalk paintings.

In the Kids Zone, there are plenty of free children’s activities, including a “parallel Play” with Artful Arrangements, an enormous Connect Four game, family storytime with Miss Kerry, plus a jump house and a face paintin and crafts area sponsored by the Rainbow Girls.

On the festival’s two music stages - with seating areas and a dance floor - live entertainment will take place throughout the day. In addition to the aforementioned Space Orchestra (performing at 3 p.m.), the Main Stage (corner of B Street and Fourth Street) will welcome singer-songwriter Grace Amulet (11-11:45 a.m.), the island-style reggae-rockers Un Amour (12-1:15 p.m.), and The HOTS (1:30-2:45 p.m.), a cover band so eclectic it will spin your brain the way a turntable spins records. On Ray’s Stage (sponsored by Ray’s Delicatessen & Tavern, and found at the back of the A Street lot) you can find singer Judy Jeane Radiloff (11-11:50 a.m.), Pete Delaney and Friends (12-12:50 p.m.), Lisa Stano and the Gang (1-1:50 p.m.), the Fly Trap Duo (2-2:50 p.m.) and the Sharon Digitale Duo (3-3:50 p.m.).