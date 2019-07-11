High Noon among pilots

This is the sixth installment in a ten-part series. We began at midnight, and each week have skipped ahead a few hours, jumping from place to place and person to person, moving around the clock to capture the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average day in and around Petaluma. Next week, at 3 p.m, we’ll spend an hour at Petaluma’s Bounty Farm during one of the nonprofit’s weekly volunteer days, as locals help take care of the farm that was created to take care of Petalumans in need.

(Continued from last week)

It is just past 12 noon at the Petaluma Municipal Airport.

“You can actually use jet fuel in diesel engines,” Joshua McKeighan is explaining, “though it will gum ‘em up because of the salt content and other chemicals. Jet fuel’s a bit like kerosene.”

While giving a succinct and entertaining description of the relative similarities between the different fuels, McKeighan, the airport manager, drives across the airfield. He gently eases his vehicle in and around several parked airplanes standing here and there, all chained to the ground to keep them from sailing away should a gust of wind hit them the right way.

“Do not hit the planes, Joshua, do not hit the planes,” he laughs.

Though one or two aircraft can be seen taxiing in the distance, there are relatively few others out on the airfield right now. It being lunchtime, the busiest part of the facility at present is the Two-Niner Diner, which McKeighan plans to stop by after first checking in at the airport’s two pilot training centers.

“Let’s do a quick popover to see if this one pilot is here,” he says, swinging around toward a small hangar with a small red-white-and-blue plane tucked just inside. The hangar is one of 169 on premises. The airport is the home of over 200 planes, and many others drop in daily for refueling or a hamburger at the diner. “Nope, he’s not here,” says McKeighan, doing a slow drive-by. “Some of our regulars split their time between Petaluma and Europe.”

A few minutes later, we pull up in front of the Petaluma Pilot Training Center, a subsidiary of Mangon Aircraft, which also operates a thriving aircraft repair and service business at the airport. The training center is housed in a vast, towering building with high ceilings and several offices tucked into the back. On one enormous wall is an American Flag so large its square-footage dwarfs that of some mobile homes I’ve seen.

Peggy Bakker, one of the school’s longtime flight instructors, emerges from her office.

“We teach flying here,” she says, gesturing to the expansive room and the flight simulator over on the opposite side of the room from the flag. “The simulator is for instrument flying,” she explains of the machine that somewhat resembles a sit-down arcade video game. “It gives you a real sense of what it’s like to be flying, and you definitely sweat in it. The nervous kind of sweat, because inside, you really feel like you are flying in the clouds.”

In addition to teaching flying, Bakker is also the president of the Petaluma Area Pilots Association. As she heads out to the field to show what the inside of a real plane looks like, Bakker describes the airport’s monthly Display Day, held the first Saturday of every month, rain or shine.

“We’ve had big crowds, because it’s one of the only times the public is allowed out on the field,” she says of the event that will next take place on Aug. 3. “Pilots bring their planes out to show them off. We give away little wings to the kids, which they get really excited about. Of course they do, because airplanes are exciting. That’s why we all do what we do.”

Ten minutes minutes later, at 12:18 p.m., McKeighan is searching for Shirley Kriesler, office manager at the airport’s other flight school, Aeroventure, its offices directly adjoining the Two-Niner Diner.