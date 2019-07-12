Culture Junkie: On bank robbers, baptisms and ‘Norco 80’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 12, 2019, 12:01AM

A couple of months ago, in the afternoon mail, I received a book, wrapped tightly in a big thick envelope with my handwritten address penned carefully on one side. From the name of the sender, Peter Houlahan, I knew instantly what the weighty package contained and exactly why Mr. Houlahan had sent it to me. It was a hardcover, advance copy of his debut work of true-crime reporting: “Norco ’80,” subtitled “The True Story of the Most Spectacular Bank Robbery in American History.”

On the inside title page, Houlahan had written a note: “To David, Thanks for giving me a glimpse into an alien world. Appreciate your help. Yours, Pete.” In the back, among the 80-something people and organizations listed in the acknowledgments, there’s my name.

It feels a little surreal, I must say, to be involved, even in just a minor way, in such a project. The book, published on June 11 by Counterpoint Press, is the culmination of years of research and writing on Houlahan’s part. I’d personally been waiting to read it since May of 2016, when he emailed me out of the blue to tell me about the project, and to request an hour or so of my time to talk about … baptism.

“I’m delighted to have found you,” he wrote, after a few attempts at tracking me down. “I would love to have a conversation. I am trying to piece together the life and motivations of the robbery leader, George Wayne Smith. Along the way, he managed to convert a whole slew of family members, friends, girfriends, wives, into believing that a Revelations-style social collapse was imminent, and only the well-prepared and well-armed would survive the seven years of Tribulation. Smith was all about ‘Revelations.’ When his life took a downturn in fortune, he rounded up four others and robbed a Security Bank in Norco. The goal was to get enough money to buy a mountain retreat where he could bring his loved ones when the bad stuff started coming down.”

Smith, it so happens, was once a member of a church I too attended in Southern California, in the mid-to-late ‘70s. I don’t have clear memories of him, but I do remember his name, probably less from any interaction I had with him than from what happened in 1980 when his name was suddenly splashed all over the newspapers after the robbery, the manhunt, the trial and the eventual convictions.

One thing Smith and I definitely had in common, it turns out, is that we were both baptized on the same beach, Corona Del Mar, though about four-years-apart. That’s why Houlahan wanted to speak with me. Smith is a bit older than I am, but we were both involved in what has come to be known as the Southern California Jesus Movement. I happen to have described that beach, and my own sunset baptism in 1977, in a one-man-show I wrote, “Wretch Like Me,” which I first performed in July of 2009 and have since staged all over the Bay Area and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland in 2014. By sheer coincidence, Houlahan’s book — which opens with a lyrically detailed description of Smith’s own baptism at Corona Del Mar — is being rolled out at the same time I am getting ready to perform my solo show one last time, on July 20, at the Glaser Center in Santa Rosa, to mark its tenth anniversary.

Ten years ago, when “Wretch Like Me” debuted, several local papers wrote stories about the project, and one actually published the entire original script online. That’s how Houlahan discovered me, and why he wanted to talk to me about my own Corona Del Mar baptism. As I describe in my show, though I still carry great fondness for the people I knew back then, I left that church in the early ’80s, leaving L.A. about one-year after the Norco shootout. I now consider myself an agnostic, but for a while there, as a member of one of the greatest cultural upheavals in modern history, I was as much a true believer as George Wayne Smith. Though clearly, not as, um, extreme.

“Norco ’80,” which I’ve since read, is brilliant, crammed with astonishing facts, standing out from many other works of its kind by incorporating Smith’s apocalyptic fantasies, setting it in and around the born-again beach churches of the ’70s.

During the spectacularly failed robbery and its aftermath, nine law enforcement officers were wounded, one, deputy James Evans, was killed, and two of the five robbers were also killed, one on the spot and the other after a manhunt in the woods of San Bernardino. The three other robbers, including Smith, are now serving life sentences. At his sentencing following a 14-month-long trial, Smith defended himself by reading from the book of “Revelations.”

After Houlahan’s initial communication, I spoke with him on the phone twice. He had whole lists of questions about that time of my life, my own reasons for becoming involved in the movement and eventually walking away. He asked what a ‘70s-era Jesus People baptism was like (surfboards optional!), what the beach looked like at sunset.

All kinds of things.

I’ve never shied away from talking about that time of my life. Hey, I wrote a whole play about it, and I’ve had the opprtunity to share my story one-on-one with audience members coutnless times.

But speaking with Houlahan about it in such detail was a surprisingly powerful experience. His genuine curiosity and journalistic thoroughness encouraged a level of introspection and, I suppose, wistful nostalgia, that was, if not exactly cathartic (I’ve long since come to grips with who I was and who I now am), definitely instructive and useful. And frankly, a lot of fun.

He especially enjoyed my story of the time, when I was 17, and I almost baptized a guy to death while participating in a group teenage baptism at Huntington State Beach (bigger surf), after a rogue wave totally creamed us just as I was getting ready to put him under.

“In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy--” Wham! We were fine, but it took us a while to find Eddie, washed up the beach a ways, lying on the sand in a tangle of seaweed, having a religious experience. For a minute there though, I thought maybe I had actually drowned someone mid-baptism, wondering if I’d get accidental manslaughter or could just plead temporary spiritual insanity.

Anyway, “Norco ’80,” the book, is finally out, and I’m proud to have made my small contribution to such an extraordinary piece of writing. Yes, it’s the story of a life gone wrong and a robbery that changed the way law enforcement approaches such crimes. But at its heart, it’s also a story of how something sweet can go very sour, how the gullibility of hurting people can become twisted, even if only accidentally, into something much darker than anyone expected or maybe intended.

That’s a story that will never stop needing to be told.

(Culture Junkie runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com or call him at 776-8462)

