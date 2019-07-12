Culture Junkie: On bank robbers, baptisms and ‘Norco 80’

A couple of months ago, in the afternoon mail, I received a book, wrapped tightly in a big thick envelope with my handwritten address penned carefully on one side. From the name of the sender, Peter Houlahan, I knew instantly what the weighty package contained and exactly why Mr. Houlahan had sent it to me. It was a hardcover, advance copy of his debut work of true-crime reporting: “Norco ’80,” subtitled “The True Story of the Most Spectacular Bank Robbery in American History.”

On the inside title page, Houlahan had written a note: “To David, Thanks for giving me a glimpse into an alien world. Appreciate your help. Yours, Pete.” In the back, among the 80-something people and organizations listed in the acknowledgments, there’s my name.

It feels a little surreal, I must say, to be involved, even in just a minor way, in such a project. The book, published on June 11 by Counterpoint Press, is the culmination of years of research and writing on Houlahan’s part. I’d personally been waiting to read it since May of 2016, when he emailed me out of the blue to tell me about the project, and to request an hour or so of my time to talk about … baptism.

“I’m delighted to have found you,” he wrote, after a few attempts at tracking me down. “I would love to have a conversation. I am trying to piece together the life and motivations of the robbery leader, George Wayne Smith. Along the way, he managed to convert a whole slew of family members, friends, girfriends, wives, into believing that a Revelations-style social collapse was imminent, and only the well-prepared and well-armed would survive the seven years of Tribulation. Smith was all about ‘Revelations.’ When his life took a downturn in fortune, he rounded up four others and robbed a Security Bank in Norco. The goal was to get enough money to buy a mountain retreat where he could bring his loved ones when the bad stuff started coming down.”

Smith, it so happens, was once a member of a church I too attended in Southern California, in the mid-to-late ‘70s. I don’t have clear memories of him, but I do remember his name, probably less from any interaction I had with him than from what happened in 1980 when his name was suddenly splashed all over the newspapers after the robbery, the manhunt, the trial and the eventual convictions.

One thing Smith and I definitely had in common, it turns out, is that we were both baptized on the same beach, Corona Del Mar, though about four-years-apart. That’s why Houlahan wanted to speak with me. Smith is a bit older than I am, but we were both involved in what has come to be known as the Southern California Jesus Movement. I happen to have described that beach, and my own sunset baptism in 1977, in a one-man-show I wrote, “Wretch Like Me,” which I first performed in July of 2009 and have since staged all over the Bay Area and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland in 2014. By sheer coincidence, Houlahan’s book — which opens with a lyrically detailed description of Smith’s own baptism at Corona Del Mar — is being rolled out at the same time I am getting ready to perform my solo show one last time, on July 20, at the Glaser Center in Santa Rosa, to mark its tenth anniversary.