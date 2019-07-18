Out and About in Petaluma

ART TALKS

The Petaluma Regional Library has launched its 2019 Art Series. The free talks by docents from various fine arts museums in San Francisco take place at 2 p.m. On Saturday, July 20, it will be “Ed Hardy: Deeper than Skin,” presented by Alfred Escoffier. And on Saturday, July 27, Kathryn Zupsic will present “The World of Jane Austen: Art, Fashion and Eligible Gentlemen.” 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

SUMMER COCKTAILS

Each month this summer, Petaluma’s Sonoma Portworks, the only local winery specializing in ports and dessert wines, is offering a complimentary taste of some inventive new summer-themed cocktail. Tastes are offered from noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays through Mondays. The July offering is what they are calling a “boozy milkshake,” a delicious concoction made with local ice cream. And yes, there’s something for those preferring a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage, too, a chilled Sonomic Gold Shrub. 613 Second St. Portworks.com.

‘WALLS’ AT PAC

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center is a national, juried, multi-artist show titled simply, “Wall,” curated by local painter Chester Arnold. Running through Aug. 31, the main gallery exhibition features pieces of all media inspired by the word “Wall,” with examples from around the country exploring that theme literally and metaphorically. The opening night reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WALKING TOURS

All summer long, every Saturday morning, Petaluma residents and visitors are invited to join a one-of-a-kind historical walking tour, led by costumed docents who will tell the vibrant and colorful stories of old time Petaluma as they lead a walk past building, houses and others important sites. Meet at 10:30 on the steps of the Petaluma History Museum, corner of Fourth and B streets. The tours are free, but donations are welcome. PetalumaMuseum.com.

FOOD ADDICTION

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.