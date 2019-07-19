Summer Roundup: It’s the season to spend time (and yeah, money) outdoors

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 18, 2019, 6:01PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Let’s just admit it.

Summer is a great time to spend money.

According to the personal finance site Lend EDU, which surveyed 1,000 American adults about their seasonal spending habits in 2018, summer is the second most popular time of year to empty your wallet or swipe/insert your credit card at the cash register.

Participants in the poll spent an average of $2,229 during the summer months, compared to spending slightly more, an average of $2,314, during the winter. For the record, participants spent $2,064 during the fall and $1,952 at springtime.

Not sure why people spend less during the spring (are they too busy spring-cleaning? Or recovering from all of that holiday spending they’d just been doing?

Probably a little of both.

The point is, though, when the days turn warmer, there’s just a lot more to do out in the world. And some of it involves spending a few bucks to get the most out of the moment, whether it’s gassing up the car for a ride out to the coast, catching a great open-air show in the park, or strolling the sidewalks looking for great deals.

Nothing wrong with that.

Of course, for every local opportunity to hand over some bucks, there are plenty of free activities as well. Here’s a roundup of some upcoming activities in and around Petaluma, all designed to lure us out of our springtime reclusiveness, to spend a little of what really matters, and that’s time with friends and family, out in this great, fun, slightly eccentric and richly abundant corner of Northern California.

PETALUMA DOWNTOWN’S GREAT SUMMER SIDEWALK SALE (Thursday, July 18-Saturday, July 20) — For three days, the many merchants of Petaluma’s historic downtown area bring their best deals outdoors to the sidewalk, adding a festival-level extra dash of fun and unpredictability to a stroll through town. Merchants along Kentucky Street and Petaluma Boulevard join with those in the Theatre District, B Street, Fourth Street and up and down Washington and Western Avenues. In addition to special discounts and coupon, some merchants will have free gifts, snacks and entertainment.

BIG TIME FESTIVAL AT KULE LOKLO (Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) — Among the most popular annual events at Point Reyes National Seashore, the glorious Big Time Festival, now in its 39th year, returns to Kule Loklo, the gorgeously restored Miwok village near the Bear Creek Visitors Center. Presented by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Big Time is a free public gathering that reminds attendees of the past history of the Miwok and other local American Indians, while exploring the present and future of Native California. Demonstrations of early crafts, dances, games and more will be presented by park staff, volunteers and tribal members. Bring a picnic lunch and plan to stay the day. 1 Bear Valley Rd., Point Reyes Station.

LIVE! THURSDAY & SUNDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays and Sundays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Sean Carscadden on July 18. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to The Hots on July 21.

ELKS LODGE BIRTHDAY BASH AND CAR SHOW

Petaluma’s Elks Lodge #901 celebrates its 115th year of service in town with a big day-long barbecue birthday party and classic car show on July 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check out dozens of gorgeous cars, grab some birthday cake and a barbecue lunch/dinner ($15 per person) at the lodge, 2106 S. McDowell Blvd.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT’ (July 19 and 20, Jack London State Historical Park) — Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company continues its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues with the popular Fantastical Family Night (July 19 and 20), this year directed by Leslie McDonel, an original Broadway cast member of “American Idiot,” the Green Day musical. Fantastical Family nights incorporate performances by Transcendence’s youth summer camp members. The show will be followed up later in the season by a song-and-dance extravaganza, this year titled “Those Dancin’ Feet” (August 9-25), and the celebratory season closing Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL (July 20) — A truly unique Petaluma experience, the annual Rivertown Revival celebrates the heritage of our small rivertown by inviting vendors, artists, and visitors alike to dress up (period attire is often observed, though it’s up to you to choose the period) and come down to the river to play. You can also eat, listen to awesome bands on several stages, watch outrageous open-water shenanigans, goggle at artists showing inspired installations, and (yes) even get married for $5 at the world-famous Rivertown Revival Hitching Post. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, visit RivertownRevival.com

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Begins Friday, July 26) — One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The first film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Monsters, Inc.” (Friday, July 26), followed by “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL (Aug. 3) — The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, onve again unfolding at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, has a massive lineup of musical acts. Along with the David Nelson Band and ALO, catch The Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum, Royal Jelly Jive, Blame Sally, New Monsoon, MoonAlice, The Grain, the Soul Section, the Real Sarahs, Magic in the Other, Sebastian Saint James, the Dictator Tots, Fog Holler and Domenic and the Soulshake. As usual, there will also be plenty of food and drink and other activities, and it all goes to help the keep music in Petaluma schools. General admission $55, with VIP packages available. For additional information, visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through October 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, August 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.

COTATI ACCORDION FESTIVAL (Aug. 17 & 18) — The 29th annual celebration of the accordion returns to the Cotati Hub with a massive lineup of accordion-based or accordion-bolstered acts encompassing a wide array of musical styles and world influences. Some (but hardly all) of the highlights include Andre Thierry, Amber Lee Baker, The Bellow Shakes, The Mad Maggies, Big Lou the Accordion Princess, Corky Bennett, Creosote, Duckmandu, The Great Morgani, Junk Parlor, Miss Moonshine, Motor Dude Zydeco, Penny Opry, Sourdough Slim, Steve Balich, and The Wild Catahoulas. For additional information, visit CotatiFest.org.

