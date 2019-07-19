Summer Roundup: It’s the season to spend time (and yeah, money) outdoors

Let’s just admit it.

Summer is a great time to spend money.

According to the personal finance site Lend EDU, which surveyed 1,000 American adults about their seasonal spending habits in 2018, summer is the second most popular time of year to empty your wallet or swipe/insert your credit card at the cash register.

Participants in the poll spent an average of $2,229 during the summer months, compared to spending slightly more, an average of $2,314, during the winter. For the record, participants spent $2,064 during the fall and $1,952 at springtime.

Not sure why people spend less during the spring (are they too busy spring-cleaning? Or recovering from all of that holiday spending they’d just been doing?

Probably a little of both.

The point is, though, when the days turn warmer, there’s just a lot more to do out in the world. And some of it involves spending a few bucks to get the most out of the moment, whether it’s gassing up the car for a ride out to the coast, catching a great open-air show in the park, or strolling the sidewalks looking for great deals.

Nothing wrong with that.

Of course, for every local opportunity to hand over some bucks, there are plenty of free activities as well. Here’s a roundup of some upcoming activities in and around Petaluma, all designed to lure us out of our springtime reclusiveness, to spend a little of what really matters, and that’s time with friends and family, out in this great, fun, slightly eccentric and richly abundant corner of Northern California.

PETALUMA DOWNTOWN’S GREAT SUMMER SIDEWALK SALE (Thursday, July 18-Saturday, July 20) — For three days, the many merchants of Petaluma’s historic downtown area bring their best deals outdoors to the sidewalk, adding a festival-level extra dash of fun and unpredictability to a stroll through town. Merchants along Kentucky Street and Petaluma Boulevard join with those in the Theatre District, B Street, Fourth Street and up and down Washington and Western Avenues. In addition to special discounts and coupon, some merchants will have free gifts, snacks and entertainment.

BIG TIME FESTIVAL AT KULE LOKLO (Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) — Among the most popular annual events at Point Reyes National Seashore, the glorious Big Time Festival, now in its 39th year, returns to Kule Loklo, the gorgeously restored Miwok village near the Bear Creek Visitors Center. Presented by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Big Time is a free public gathering that reminds attendees of the past history of the Miwok and other local American Indians, while exploring the present and future of Native California. Demonstrations of early crafts, dances, games and more will be presented by park staff, volunteers and tribal members. Bring a picnic lunch and plan to stay the day. 1 Bear Valley Rd., Point Reyes Station.

LIVE! THURSDAY & SUNDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays and Sundays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Sean Carscadden on July 18. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to The Hots on July 21.