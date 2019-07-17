Your Weekend: Klezmer dancing, Sirius Radio’s Coffehouse Tour and ‘The Matrix’

THURSDAY

TWIN SOLES

Vocalist-guitarist Cory Hervé and singer Shawna Hervé bring their eclectic musicianship to Rosen’s 256 North, playing a mix of blues, jazz, soul and folk, blending classics with original tunes of their own sweetly inventive devising. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

FRIDAY

JUBILEE KLEZMER ENSEMBLE

Put on your dancing shoes and let your feet find their way to the River Front Café this Friday, where they (your feet, and your shoes) will be treated to some lively klezmer, Israeli, Yiddish, Sephardic and Middle Eastern dance music, courtesy of the acclaimed Jubilee Klezmer Ensemble. 224 B St. 5:30-8:00 pm. No cover. riverfront.cafe.

PHOENIX PRO WRESTLING

“Wrestling,” explained the legendary Jesse Ventura, “is ballet with violence.” If that sounds fun, come on down to the Phoenix Theater for its monthly exhibition of mighty, muscular, body-slamming beauty. 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $2-$10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

MATT COSTA, J.D. & THE STRAIGHT SHOT, MATT HARTKE IN CONCERT

As part of Sirius XM’s The Coffee House Tour, three talented acts come to the Mystic Theatre for an evening of first-rate Americana and stellar songwriting. While still a teenager, Matt Costa, from Huntington Beach, traded the skateboard for the guitar and won the fanship of Tom Dumont of No Doubt. J.D. and the Straight Shot is a country-rock band fronted by Jim Dolan, CEO of Cablevision Systems Corporation, who know his way around the recording industry. Matt Hartke writes great songs, and has often teamed up with the likes of Adam Lambert and Matisyahu. If you listen to Sirius radio’s The Coffeehouse, you heard all of these performers. Catch them live on stage at the Mystic, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Show begins at 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). $15. MysticTheatre.com.

JOSHUA JAMES MATSON: RIVERTOWN REVIVAL AFTER-PARTY

According to Joshua James Jackson, he and his guitar share all the best stories and jokes, the highest highs and the lowest lows of life on the road. Singing songs that are stripped down, entertaining, hard driving and slathered in truth, Matson’s songwriting pursues such life-changing questions as “Do we do away with the Dewey decimal system?” and even better ones, like questions about life and stuff. He sometimes plays with the jazz punk band known as Sharkmouth, but not tonight. This no cover show is the after-party for the Rivertown Revival, so grab a table early. 7-11 p.m. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

‘THE MATRIX’

When a slacker/computer hacker named Neo (Keanu Reeves, better known as John freaking Wick), meets some mysterious, well-dressed and classically-named rebels (Carrie-Anne Moss is Trinity, Laurence Fishburne is Morpheus), he learns that he is actually a naked, bald guy slathered in goo being used as a battery for a massive computer system. After swallowing a pill (and a lot of trippy Alice in Wonderland allegory), he sets out to become The One, and maybe save the world from digital, kung fu-fighting bad guys in black suits and the evil Matrix that has enslaved humanity. It screens as part of Boulevard Cinemas popular Flashback series of classic films, 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, July 24 at the same times. Cinemawest.com.