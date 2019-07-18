The Buzz: Dennis Quaid movie wraps in Petaluma, local actors lock down stage gigs

‘Mickey Kelly’ wraps shooting in Petaluma: On Wednesday, July 10, filming officially wrapped on the martial arts drama “Mickey Kelly,” produced by Petaluma’s Ali Afshar under the auspices of Forrest Films and ESX Entertainment. The film, which includes performances by John Patrick Flannery (“The Boondock Saints”) and Dennis Quaid (“The Rookie,” “The Day After Tomorrow”), shot at a number of locations all around town over the course of its 18 days of production. Afshar, as with several of the other 12 movies he’s produced in Petaluma over the last several years, also appears in the film, which is being directed by Alex Ranarivelo (“American Wrestler: The Wizard”). Another of Ali Afshar’s films made locally, the motorcycle-themed “Bennett’s War,” will finally open in theaters on Aug. 30. The trailer for the film, about a wounded veteran risking his life in a motocross competition to save his father’s farm, has so far been viewed over 10,000,000 times. The film, also directed by Ranarivelo, features performances by Michael Roark (“Magic Mike,” “Sleepy Hollow”) and country singer Trace Adkins.

Petaluma theater artists locking down gigs: Speaking of acting, as local stage actors and directors start filling out their calendars for the next year, we thought we’d give readers — and supporters of local talent — a chance to do the same thing.

Last weekend, at Sonoma Arts Live (SonomaArtsLIve.org) in the town of Sonoma, Petaluma’s Larry Williams and Chad Yarish opened a three-weekend run of Lerner & Lowe’s beloved “My Fair Lady” (See Alexa Chipman’s review on C3). Williams plays Henry Higgins and Yarish playing Professor Pickering, the two British bachelor language lovers who team up to turn cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle (Sarah Wintermeyer) into a well-spoken English lady.

Early next year, Yarish will be appearing in Cinnabar Theater’s Jan. 31-Feb. 16 production of David Lindsay Abaire’s “Ripcord,” a dark comedy about antagonistic retirement home roommates, to be directed by Petaluma’s own James Pelican, who’s been assistant directing a few shows lately on his way to his first solo turn as director of full production. In addition to Yarish, the six-actor show will also include Petaluma’s John Browning.

But before that, Browning, a PHS graduate, will join Pelican as co-performers in Cinnabar’s seven actor drama “Luna Gale,” by Rebecca Gilman.

Though it’s a ways off, Petaluma’s theatrical couple Brittany Law and Zachary Hasbany (recently seen as Cinderella and Prince Topher in Spreckels Performing Arts Center’s musical “Cinderella”), will be taking on a very different theatrical pair as the doomed Nancy and the murderous Bill Sikes in 6th Street Playhouse’s Nov. 15-Dec. 15 production of the musical “Oliver!”

Meanwhile, Petaluma director Carl Jordan has a busy year ahead of him. This fall, he’ll be directing the acclaimed Bay Area actor L. Peter Callender in William Shakespeare’s “Othello,” to be produced by San Francisco’s award-winning African American Shakespeare Company in October. Following that, in May of 2020, Jordan will be directing Matthew Lopez’ “The Legend of Georgia McBride” (May 15-June 14) at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa.

Dozens of young local actors are currently hard at work (and fun) as part of various theater camps in the area. Cinnabar’s summer camp will be performing Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” on July 26-28 and Aug. 2-4. And plenty of Petaluma kids are reportedly engaged in similar stagecraft adventures up at Rohnert Park’s Spreckels own summer camps, which will be culminating in productions of “Legally Blonde, Jr.” (July 26-28, but technically sold out) and “Dear Edwina, Jr.” (Aug. 2-4).

Petaluma’s Daily Acts to sponsor music festival to fight climate change: Alternative music band Rupa and the April Fishes will be joined by The Coffis Brothers, The Highway Poets, the Dusty Green Bones Band and The Real Sarahs (plus more) at a brand new event dubbed “Daily Acts Matter! Rising Up For Climate Action.”

The inaugural event is being produced by Petaluma’s Daily Acts nonprofit, and will take place in Rohnert Park, at the Somo Event Center on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1-7 p.m.

Learn more at DailyActs.org.

Petaluma Wetlands Alliance produces new field guide: a new book titled “Petaluma Wetlands: Field Guide,” by Marian Parker and John Shribbs, will be officially unveiled at a pair of public events this month. On Thursday, July 25, at Lucchesi Community Center, and Wednesday, July 31 at the Petaluma Regional Library, both from 7-8 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and the authors will be on hand to discuss the process of creating the guide, and will be ready to sign their handiwork. Get all the information at PetalumaWetlands.org.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)