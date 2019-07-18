Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Crawl’ elicit summertime chills

Whoever said that scary stories are best enjoyed near “Halloween” needs to see “Midsommar” and “Crawl,” two very different horror movies that prove we can be just as startled, horrified, unnerved and frightened in the broad daylight of a Swedish summer, or the windy, rainy downpour of a summertime hurricane in Florida, as in the long, dark nights of October.

In “Midsommar,” American college students travel to a friend’s remote village for two weeks of cultural immersion into a very strange summertime festival. At the center of the tale is the frail and grieving Dani (Florence Pugh), deeply troubled but oddly resilient, who tags along on the trip and finds herself tested in ways she never expected or prepared for.

And in “Crawl,’ a Florida storm puts another unstoppable and resourceful woman, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) and her prototypical “Florida Man” dad (Barry Pepper) into primal conflict with a growing number of storm-riled alligators, who take advantage of the bad weather, and rising tides, to invade a small town full of crunchy, screamy-y snacks.

Here is what a pair of writers from our pool of local film reviewers have to say about these two new movies.

‘MIDSOMMAR’

Katie Wigglesworth

“Midsommar” is beautiful, horrifying and absolutely worth seeing.

While the past two horror endeavors of writer-director Ari Aster (“The Witch,” “Hereditary”) have heavily played with the blurred edge of supernatural influence and psychological trauma, “Midsommar” is starkly devoid of any supernatural elements.

There is no magic, no demons, no ghosts, no witches.

Just people. People making connections, people healing, people failing, hurting each other, helping each other—people doing great and terrible, terrible things. In possibly his most disturbing and layered story so far, Aster takes you into a modern folk fable about toxic relationships, exploring the duality of what happens when the things you find comfort and healing in become poisonous and destructive.

I can’t say enough how much I love this movie.

“Midsommar” is possibly the most beautiful, intricately layered, and disturbingly visceral movie I have ever seen, and were it not for the incredibly graphic nature of this intriguingly bright and dazzlingly colorful horror movie, I would push everyone I know to go see it immediately. That being said, every shot, even those involving gore, is gorgeous. The camera angles feel sweepingly organic and fluid, taking you deeper and deeper into the ethereal, idyllic, and violent nature of the story.

Aster also somehow managed to de-sexualize both the gore and sex scenes in “Midsommar,” finding a stark yet dreamlike framing that strips both elements down to something raw and un-titillating.

“Midsommar” is brilliant in both its execution and its acting. Florence Pugh had my blood pounding and my eyes tearing up almost immediately with her guttural and deeply affecting performance as Dani, a girl fresh from a horrendous tragedy, whose relationship with her apathetic boyfriend is in the painful process of asphyxiating — far, far too slowly.

I don’t want to give too much away, because this really is one of those movies you should just go experience, and definitely should try to catch on a big screen. It’s an absolutely breathtaking and unnerving horror fable set in a fictional village with traditions composited from several other cultures.