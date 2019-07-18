Petaluma Profile: Entrepreneur inspired by youthful love of comics

When Brian Christensen, owner-operator of Brian’s Comics in Petaluma, was a teenager in Glendora, his home away from home was Fred’s Comics. It was the 1980s and comics were becoming more serious and adult-themed. Standouts included “The Dark Knight Returns,” by Frank Miller (1986), and “Watchmen,” by Allan Moore and Dave Gibbons (1986-87). Brian and his friends shared the excitement.

Comics were important to them.

Co-owner Jennifer Christensen, who grew up in El Cerrito, met Brian online. They married and moved to Petaluma in 2008, thanks to a job offer for Jennifer. Which left open the question, “What should Brian do?” When Jennifer asked him to name his dream job, he admitted it was running a comic shop. Jennifer, who works today as a recruiting consultant, encouraged him to go for it.

But Brian wanted to do it right.

“So I spent three years doing the homework,” he said.

He took courses in small business management while studying the ins-and-outs of the comic industry. He devoted a full year to the matter of finding the right location.

Meanwhile, he worked on Alcatraz Island at the Audio Tour and Information Desk.

“I vowed if I ever got off of the Rock I would open a place where fans from all walks of life could come and enjoy comics,” Christensen said.

Drawn to a basement space in the historic McNear Building, built in 1887, Christensen worried that customers might not be able to find it. But people kept mentioning that there used to be a comic shop adjacent to the space.

“People remembered where the old one was,” he said, “so I figured this would be okay.”

In 2013, Brian’s Comics opened for business. The name is a fond nod to Fred’s, back in Glendora. Because Brian wanted to serve the full range of comic customers, he chose as his motto, “For All Fankind.”

“It can be intimidating for first-timers to walk in and see so many comics, so we try to make a comfortable environment,” he explained. With over 300 constantly evolving titles, the store is clean, well lit and attractive, with comic-book art on the walls.

Brian’s Comics offers comics and graphic novels.

“The only real difference between a comic book and a graphic novel is the binding,” he said. “The term ‘comic book’ generally refers to the monthly books that are around 24 pages long, while a graphic novel is more of a bound book. And the term ‘graphic novel’ helps legitimize comic books. It sounds more grown up.”

The shop’s website, brianscomics.com, keeps fans informed of upcoming arrivals, with an informative blog for customers who want in-depth information.

Owning and managing a comic book store is risky business. You can’t send unsold merchandise back to the publisher for a refund.

“Once we have it, it’s ours,” Christensen said.

So he studies the trends, attends trade shows, and takes the occasional risk. He also meets lots of Bay Area artists active in the industry, many of them self-publishers. In fact, his shop includes a “local artist” section, and his gallery displays illustrated thank-you notes from artists who appreciate his support.

“Ordering the right number of issues is a challenge,” he pointed out. If a new release has the potential to eventually become very valuable, the “comic book speculators” come running, ready to buy multiple copies, which means Christensen has to anticipate such market dynamics.