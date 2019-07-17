Theater Review: ‘My Fair Lady’ is ‘nostalgic’ and ‘sassy’

“My Fair Lady” is a staple of musical theater, with hummable tunes by Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner lining up effortlessly for a turn in the spotlight. From the cheeky humor of “With a Little Bit of Luck” to soaring love ballads, its songs have a permanent place on this reviewer’s road-trip playlist.

Loosely based on the play “Pygmalion,” by George Bernard Show, a cockney flower seller in Edwardian London learns that she can rise above her station through a combination of exacting pronunciation lessons and feisty gumption. The experiment means everything to Eliza’s life, but it’s a joke to Professor Higgins and Colonel Pickering, who made a spontaneous bet to educate her. Their light-hearted deal is rudely interrupted by reality when they realize that Eliza Doolittle is an actual person who deserves respect and kindness.

This beloved musical is brimming with sassy comedy and genuine reflection on class distinctions. It manages to shake off its occasional mothball for an engaging appeal to modern audiences, who will appreciate Eliza’s frequent eye-rolls at Professor Higgins’ exasperating remarks. Although there are slipups (such as uneven English accents and troublesome wigs), this production glimmers with humor and heart.

Scenic designer Rahman Dalrymple has created a muted bachelor’s parlor of dark wood and gramophones, using a lower “thrust stage” for the rowdy debauchery of Eliza’s dad Alfred P. Doolittle (Tim Setzer) and his fellow revelers. Their bumbling antics while quaffing their way through London are mere feet away from the front row, creating an immersive experience.

Despite sloppy costume choices (corsets should not be outer garments in this era), Setzer and his companions are phenomenal as they bash together their beer mugs and bellow delightfully naughty lyrics. The live orchestra, led by F. James Raasch, is shaky during the overture, but builds confidence once joined by Setzer’s exuberant vocal performance.

Sarah Wintermeyer is bubbly and vivacious as Eliza, glowing with enthusiasm during “I Could Have Danced All Night” and capturing the comedic aspects of her role without becoming cartoonish. As her besotted lover Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Ryan Hook is not as accomplished, giving a melodramatic performance that feels out of place with otherwise well-seasoned humor.

The cantankerous Henry Higgins is portrayed with skillful nuance by Petaluma’s Larry Williams, who allows his character to demonstrate that his icy front might be mostly defensive. Under the direction of Michael Ross, the professor shows cracks of vulnerability in his careful façade. Whenever Higgins lets his guard down with Eliza, it quickly snaps back into place when he realizes her effect on him.

Songs like “Why Can’t the English,” that are primarily spoken words (rather than traditional song lyrics), can be challenging. But Williams’ eloquent mannerisms and timing give them a sense of authenticity that resonates well with the audience.

Friendly rival Colonel Pickering (Chad Yarish, also of Petaluma) is mesmerizing, with a wide range of subtle reactions to the action. He and the housekeeper Mrs. Pearce (Tracy Hinman) have trivial amounts of dialogue, but they make up for it with sensational non-verbal expression.

Sonoma Arts Live has gathered some of the finest Sonoma County actors (including Williams and Yarish) for a nostalgic feast of glorious music and eccentric characters.