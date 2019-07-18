Petaluma Around the Clock: An afternoon on the farm

This is the seventh installment in a ten-part series. We began at midnight, and each week have skipped ahead a few hours, jumping from place to place and person to person, moving around the clock to capture the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average day in and around Petaluma.

The low roar-rumble-crunch of a nearby tractor on the move can’t quite drown out the high, tired hubbub of happiness as an exuberant band of young Youth Ecology Corps workers conclude their work-ending meet-up - following several hours of nature-centric exertion on what has been a warm but pleasant day — and prepare to disband for the week.

“Good work everyone!” offers Alex Templeton, the crew coordinator. In response, a chorus of young folk, ranging 16 to 24 years old, echo the boss’s satisfaction with a job well done.

It’s a Thursday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., at Bounty Community Farm, a slightly off-the-beaten-track, 3-acre expanse of gardens, orchards, buildings and sheds just off Petaluma Boulevard. Everywhere you look, the view is a jigsaw-puzzle splash of the greens, browns and reds of nature, adorned with weathered farm gear of all types: wheelbarrows, plant pots, crates, umbrellas, stacks of lumber, tin pails, rolls of plastic, towers of lumber, tables loaded with shovels, spades, clippers and sheers. The farm is surrounded by a quartet of affordable-housing complexes, many residents of which are the beneficiaries of the fruits, herbs and vegetables grown and harvested here.

“Our crew has been weeding, seeding, harvesting, planting, thinning out orchards,” explains Templeton, waving an arm at a table covered with various implements of farming, and a shed several yards away where fresh garlic has just been hung up to dry. “We’ve been harvesting garlic. Then stringing it up to cure,” he says, “and we’ve also been helping with maintenance around here and learning about the soil nutrients, mixing compost, learning about how to fix irrigation – we’ve been doing lots, all kinds of things.”

The farm is the hub of activities around which Petaluma Bounty – a program of the Petaluma People Services Center – abundantly and colorfully revolves. Established in 2006 with a formal mission statement focused on creating “a thriving local food system with healthy food for everyone through collaboration, education and promoting self-reliance,” Bounty, and the farm it now operates, exists in order to help everyone in the community have access to healthy, organic food. The property on which the farm is located is owned by the Stontisch family (see this week’s “Toolin’ Around Town, below, for an interview with Liz Stonitsch), which has shared the land with Bounty for 12 years now. In addition to its food distribution programs, the farm also operates a popular produce stand, this year’s opening of which was delayed by the extended rains in April and May.

On the average day here in the summer, Templeton’s Youth Ecology crew – all paid workers engaged in the Sonoma County-funded work-training program – collaborate with the farm’s tiny staff, various local volunteers who enjoy helping out on the farm, and more organized group of volunteers who engage in specific tasks on certain days of the week, including Thursdays. The Thursday volunteer slot is from 3-6 p.m. As the Youth Ecology team disbands, Harlie Rankin, Bounty’s Education and Engagement Coordinator prepares for the afternoon’s regular volunteers, who should start arriving any moment.

One of their tasks for today will be to help get the produce stand ready for opening in July.

Raising his voice to be heard above the beep-beep-beep of the aforementioned tractor, now moving in reverse away from a small-but-fast-rising mountain where it has just deposited a fresh load of wood chips, Templeton walks over to the shed where the garlic is hanging. Not surprisingly, the whole shed smells like garlic, even from several feet away.