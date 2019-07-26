Summer Roundup: Trains, planes and automobiles

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 25, 2019, 6:01PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Among summertime’s numerous pleasures is the fact that when the weather is good, it’s just a lot more pleasant to go for a walk or a run or a stroll in the park. It’s a fact that more tennis shoes and hiking boots are sold during the summer than at any other time of year. Clearly, our feet love warm weather as much as the rest of us does. The same is true of other forms of transportation. During the summer, all kinds of conveyance-related opportunities emerge, from kids getting free train rides within the SMART Train system, to a sharp increase in classic car shows and cool things to drive to, plus special opportunities to explore our local airport.

Of course, there are plenty of festivals, fairs and other outdoor events, too.

Here’s a list of several such events coming up in and around Petaluma.

FREE TRAIN RIDES

FOR KIDS

Until this Labor Day, SMART trains throughout the 43-mile, Sonoma County/Marin County system are letting kids under 18 ride for free on weekends, when accompanied by a paying adult. The program will last through Sept. 2, and there are no limits to the number of young riders who can accompany a paying adult. As if that weren’t enough, on weekends, all SMART parking lots are free of charge as well.

SUNDAY CRUISE-IN AT FOURTH & SEA (Sunday, July 27) — Held the last Sunday of each month, the beloved Sunday Cruise-In continues at downtown Petaluma’s Fourth & Sea restaurant (at the corner of, ahem, Fourth and C streets). Combining a classic car show with live rock ’n’ roll music and a free raffle (that’s right, free), the monthly parking lot party (now in its 10th year) climaxes with the presentation of the “Sunday Sunday Cup Sundae,” a very large ice cream sundae presented to the owner of the car judged the coolest, wildest and/or best by the event’s Judge of the Moment. Sunday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. SundayCuiseIn.blogspot.com.

LIVE! THURSDAY & SUNDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays and Sundays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Amy Obenski on July 25. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to the Del-Novas on July 28.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘THOSE DANCIN’ FEET’ (Aug. 9-25, Jack London State Historical Park) — Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company continues its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues with the song-and-dance extravaganza, “Those Dancin’ Feet,” showcasing gifted Broadway singers and dancers in what the producers describe as “a provocative storyline of three couples whose lives intertwine through music and dance.” Expect to be dazzled by an array of upbeat modern tunes and plenty of classic musical theater standards, repurposed to examine the vitality and significance of love, resilience and human connection. The 2019 season closes with the grand Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Begins Friday, July 26) — One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The first film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Monsters, Inc.” (Friday, July 26), followed by “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL (Aug. 3) — The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, once again unfolding at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, has a massive lineup of musical acts. Along with the David Nelson Band and ALO, catch The Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum, Royal Jelly Jive, Blame Sally, New Monsoon, Moon Alice, The Grain, the Soul Section, the Real Sarahs, Magic in the Other, Sebastian Saint James, the Dictator Tots, Fog Holler and Domenic and the Soulshake. As usual, there will also be plenty of food and drink and other activities, and it all goes to help the keep music in Petaluma schools. General admission $55, with VIP packages available. For additional information, visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

DISPLAY DAY AT THE AIRPORT (Sunday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.) — Ever felt curious about what happens out on the airfield at the Petaluma Municipal Airport? Well on the first Saturday of each month (from March to October), the airport and the Petaluma Area Pilots’ Association host a little thing called Display Day. That’s when local pilot roll out their airplanes to show them off to the public. It’s a family friendly event, in which families and the airplane-curious can get a close up look at a whole slew of different planes and gyrocopters. It’s a rain or shine thing. And yes, the Two-Niner Diner is always open for Display Day. 601 Sky Ranch Drive.

LIVE AT LAGUNITAS (Through Oct. 7) — One of the great pleasures of living in or near Petaluma is Live at Lagunitas, the popular free concert series, held under the open sky at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Launched a few years ago, the series brings some of the hottest and best up-and-coming musical acts to the Eastside facility’s attractively designed outdoor amphitheater stage. This year’s lineup includes folk-rocker James McMurtry (Monday, Aug. 5), the experimental pop band Man Man (Tuesday, Sept. 3), and Philadelphia-born pop band STRFKR (Tuesday, Oct. 1). The shows play mostly on Mondays or Tuesdays, when the brewery is usually closed to the public. Though the concerts are free, reservations are required, and available “tickets” routinely get snapped up within minutes of their being put up on the brewery’s website, so look sharp. Ticket reservations and vital bits of information can be found at Lagunitas.com/live.

COTATI ACCORDION FESTIVAL (Aug. 17 & 18) — The 29th annual celebration of the accordion returns to the Cotati Hub with a massive lineup of accordion-based or accordion-bolstered acts encompassing a wide array of musical styles and world influences. Some (but hardly all) of the highlights include Andre Thierry, Amber Lee Baker, The Bellow Shakes, The Mad Maggies, Big Lou the Accordion Princess, Corky Bennett, Creosote, Duckmandu, The Great Morgani, Junk Parlor, Miss Moonshine, Motor Dude Zydeco, Penny Opry, Sourdough Slim, Steve Balich, and The Wild Catahoulas. For additional information, visit CotatiFest.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine