Summer Roundup: Trains, planes and automobiles

Among summertime’s numerous pleasures is the fact that when the weather is good, it’s just a lot more pleasant to go for a walk or a run or a stroll in the park. It’s a fact that more tennis shoes and hiking boots are sold during the summer than at any other time of year. Clearly, our feet love warm weather as much as the rest of us does. The same is true of other forms of transportation. During the summer, all kinds of conveyance-related opportunities emerge, from kids getting free train rides within the SMART Train system, to a sharp increase in classic car shows and cool things to drive to, plus special opportunities to explore our local airport.

Of course, there are plenty of festivals, fairs and other outdoor events, too.

Here’s a list of several such events coming up in and around Petaluma.

FREE TRAIN RIDES

FOR KIDS

Until this Labor Day, SMART trains throughout the 43-mile, Sonoma County/Marin County system are letting kids under 18 ride for free on weekends, when accompanied by a paying adult. The program will last through Sept. 2, and there are no limits to the number of young riders who can accompany a paying adult. As if that weren’t enough, on weekends, all SMART parking lots are free of charge as well.

SUNDAY CRUISE-IN AT FOURTH & SEA (Sunday, July 27) — Held the last Sunday of each month, the beloved Sunday Cruise-In continues at downtown Petaluma’s Fourth & Sea restaurant (at the corner of, ahem, Fourth and C streets). Combining a classic car show with live rock ’n’ roll music and a free raffle (that’s right, free), the monthly parking lot party (now in its 10th year) climaxes with the presentation of the “Sunday Sunday Cup Sundae,” a very large ice cream sundae presented to the owner of the car judged the coolest, wildest and/or best by the event’s Judge of the Moment. Sunday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. SundayCuiseIn.blogspot.com.

LIVE! THURSDAY & SUNDAY MUSIC SERIES IN THEATER SQUARE (Thursdays and Sundays, all through the summer) — Here’s a great reason to walk, bike, mobilize or otherwise ambulate to downtown Petaluma. This summer on Thursday afternoons (4:30-7 p.m.) and Sundays (3:30-6 p.m.), great live music is happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled throughout the summer. This week, the Thursday night event welcomes Amy Obenski on July 25. On Sundays, come see/hear/dance to the Del-Novas on July 28.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘THOSE DANCIN’ FEET’ (Aug. 9-25, Jack London State Historical Park) — Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company continues its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues with the song-and-dance extravaganza, “Those Dancin’ Feet,” showcasing gifted Broadway singers and dancers in what the producers describe as “a provocative storyline of three couples whose lives intertwine through music and dance.” Expect to be dazzled by an array of upbeat modern tunes and plenty of classic musical theater standards, repurposed to examine the vitality and significance of love, resilience and human connection. The 2019 season closes with the grand Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Begins Friday, July 26) — One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The first film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Monsters, Inc.” (Friday, July 26), followed by “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”