Out and About in Petaluma

ALL ABOUT OWLS

Tara Firma Farms, in Petaluma, invites owl-lovers to come out for a glass of wine and some snacks, and to say hello to an array of live owls, right there in the middle of the working harm not far from the heart of downtown. You will pick up some wild facts about local owl populations, where they live and what they do, and all the ways owls help us by eating rodents and other pests (first question: how do we get more owls to move in downtown by the river?). Owl nesting boxes will be on sale with info on how to install and manage them. This event is hosted by All About Owls, AllAboutOwls.org. Friday, Aug. 26, 6:30-8:15 p.m. $20-$25. Tara Firma Farms is at 3796 I St. Tickets available in advance at BrownPaperTickets.org.

ART TALKS

The Petaluma Regional Library has launched its 2019 Art Series. The free talks by docents from various fine arts museums in San Francisco take place at 2 p.m. On Saturday, July 27, Kathryn Zupsic will present “The World of Jane Austen: Art, Fashion and Eligible Gentlemen.” 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

VILLAGE NETWORK

At the next ‘Get to Know the Village’ meeting, on Saturday, July 27, 10-11 a.m. at 955 N. Petaluma Blvd., learn how Village members and volunteers share skills, support, friendship and fun, helping to navigate the opportunities and transitions of aging. There will be a Thursday meeting at the same time on Aug. 8. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘WALLS’ AT PAC

The newest exhibition at the Petaluma Arts Center is a national, juried, multi-artist show titled simply, “Wall,” curated by local painter Chester Arnold. Running through Aug. 31, the main gallery exhibition features pieces of all media inspired by the word “Wall,” with examples from around the country exploring that theme literally and metaphorically. The opening night reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FOOD ADDICTION

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.