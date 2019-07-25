Petaluma Profile: Alison Klahr’s animal house

Kimball is a 5-year-old serval. Among wildcats, only a cheetah is faster than he is. Kimball lives at Animals Galore and More in Petaluma, an animal education business, primarily housing rare, surrendered and rescued species. A year ago, animal educator-handler Alison Klahr noticed that when she took her menagerie to classrooms or private events, the long-legged, big-eared cat would hiss, growl and refuse to leave his travel crate.

This cat was fed up with life on the road.

So Alison made a revealing decision. From now on, if people wanted to see this splendid creature — able to leap seven feet vertically to come down on prey — they would have to come to him.

That meant that she and her husband Mike would have to open their small house to the public for birthday parties and other events, a price they were willing to pay.

At Animals Galore, the animals are never coerced.

Alison and Mike Klahr first met in high school in Novato, going their own ways for 18 years before starting a life together in Petaluma in 2013. During those years, Alison worked to fulfill a dream she traces back to age three: to work with wild animals. Becoming a veterinarian held no appeal. The emotional toll of constantly seeing sick animals would be too much.

There had to be another way.

After graduating from Cal State Chico in recreation management, Alison visited Marine World (now Six Flags) in Vallejo, where she met staff members working with dolphins. This encounter inspired her to go to Hawaii, where she backpacked around until she found a dolphin project that would allow her to intern. The research entailed communicating with the dolphins by teaching them to select letters from the alphabet on a touchscreen.

Back in California, she underwent nine weeks of training at Hollywood Animals, where animals are trained for work in movies, TV and ads.

Her first job with animals was at Wild Things in Salinas, now the Monterey Zoo.

“It was an amazing experience,” she said. “There were over 200 animals there, and that’s where I formed my commitment to animals.”

For three years, she cared for, handled and trained the creatures.

With solid experience behind her, she moved on to the MGM Grand Hotel Lion Habitat in Las Vegas to train lions.

“Probably the easiest job I’ve had,” she said. “There was a big glass window for families to watch through, while the cats did dance routines and so on.”

Alison describes lions as, “very calm animals, sweet, smart, trainable.”

Her next stop was the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, a 2,000-acre recreational facility that includes a wildlife sanctuary. At the time, the menagerie included bears, lions and monkeys.

“That experience was crucial,” Alison said, because it taught her technical matters such as food ordering and handling, as well as how to run all the relevant departments.

As curator, she didn’t mind the long days of hard physical work combined with administrative duties — but Pennsylvania winters were too much for a Californian.

“Working in the snow … you don’t get used to it,” she said.

Next stop, Hollywood.

She was recruited to work on the animal training team for the 2010 Brendan Fraser comedy “Furry Vengeance.”