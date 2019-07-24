Your Weekend: Southall, Carscadden and ‘Back to the Future’

THURSDAY

READ SOUTHALL BAND WITH KINGSBOROUGH

Coming to the Petaluma Mystic Theater this weekend, the Read Southall Band and Kingsborough are bringing a whole new level of rock n’ roll and soul with them. Beginning as a solo act, Read Southall climbed his way to the top of Oklahoma music, but soon realized a group effort was the way to go. The band now includes rhythm guitarist, John Tyler Perry as lead guitarist and vocals, Reid Barber as drummer and Jeremee Knipp on the bass. Joining the party, from our very own Santa Rosa, Kingsborough brings a unique take to the soul and rock genre. Playing at large venues such as BottleRock Napa Valley and opening for ZZ Top at the sold out Wells Fargo Center, Kingsborough includes Billy Kingsborough and Alex Leach as vocalists and guitarists, Chris Magione on the bass with vocals and John Whitney on the drums with vocals. This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $13. 8:30 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

DEREK IRVING AND HIS COMBO

Derek Irving and His Combo are coming to Brewster’s Beer Garden, and they scream rock n’ roll. Since becoming a band, Derek Irving and His Combo have opened for Jimmie Vaughan, Wayne “The Train” Hancock, Roy Rogers and Rosie Flores. While playing with Mitch Woods and His Rocket 88’s from 1990-1994, Irving toured the US and Europe extensively. Don’t miss the chance to see them live from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 299 N. Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SATURDAY

SEAN CARSCADDEN

A whirlwind of music will be heading for Twin Oaks Roadhouse this weekend. With a mix of Blues, old time songs, Folk and New Orleans Funk, Sean Carscadden will be blowing people away while they relax and enjoy their meal! With Cliff Hugo on the bass and Kendrick Freeman and Mikey Cannon on the drums, the show will without a doubt leave some songs stuck in your head and have you dancing the rest of the night. 5745 Old Redwood Highway, in Penngrove. This is a 21-and-older show. Tickets $8 (but there is also $2 fee at the door). Doors open at 8 p.m. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’

“Wait a minute, Doc, are you telling me that my mother has got the hots for me?” Unfortunately, that’s right Marty! “Back to the Future” is the classic 1985 time travel movie starring Michael J. Fox. After Doc Brown creates a time machine, what else would Marty McFly do but use it? But when it comes to time travel, it’s not all black and white, which leads Marty to somehow go back in time and accidentally prevent his parents from meeting. With his mother falling for him instead of his father, Marty has to fix the mistake he made in the past in order to allow himself to have a future. “Your future hasn’t been written yet,” counsels the younger Doc Brown. “No one’s has. Your future is whatever you make it. So make it a good one.” Your own future better include seeing this movie as part of Boulevard Cinemas’ Flashback series, because how else can you experience this movie on the big screen again? See it this weekend (also on Wednesday, July 31) at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St., at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Cinemawest.com.