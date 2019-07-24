Local group produces Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide

When & Where: Thursday, July 25 at the Petaluma Community Center, at Lucchesi Park and Wednesday, July 31 at the Petaluma Regional Library. Both events are from 7-8 p.m.

When Marian Parker first began to consider creating a field guide for the Petaluma Wetlands, she had little way of knowing the project would open a whole watershed of opportunity for Petaluma’s wetland educational programs.

The recently published guide, titled simply “Petaluma Wetlands: Field Guide,” contains over 10,000 photos from birders, nicely highlighting the unique array of plants and organisms at Shollenberger Park and surrounding wetland areas. Co-written with John Shribbs, Parker’s dream project has had additional work and oversight from a team of dedicated experts, all taking on Parker’s vision of producing an easily accessible guide to understanding Petaluma’s all-important wetlands system, and the plants, birds and animals that make it their home.

“The stars aligned. We wanted to do it to promote Petaluma,” explains Shribbs.

With the guiding purpose of creating a guide for visitors to learn about the wetlands from, the team spent over 3,000 hours researching and collecting photos for the book. That doesn’t even account for the thousands of hours spent by the book’s numerous birder photographers.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that they did it all for free. The team has decided to donate all the proceeds to the Petaluma Wetland’s Alliance, hoping to help better shape the education of Petaluma’s youth. The PWA works with third grade classes in its PWA Environment Education Program, dedicating two days to teaching the kids about our wetlands through hands-on activities, work stations and slideshows.

“The Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide offers an opportunity to deepen our connection to, and appreciation for, our beautiful Petaluma wetlands as we learn about it from a historical perspective, as well as its current offerings,” said third-grade McDowell School teacher Angela Werner, whose class has participated in PWA programs for years.

Though aimed at all nature lovers, the guide has been strategically written to be easily understood by students, while containing just enough scientific words to satisfy any birder.

“The pictures are highly distinguishable, says Shribbs. “I would even say they’re the best pictures in any field guide in the Bay Area, maybe even California.”

“The ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide’ is a ‘must have’ for both the serious and casual nature lover, as well as for those interested in the history, preservation and natural setting of our Petaluma Watershed,” adds Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett.

The Petaluma Wetland’s Field Guide has been welcomed with celebration by local fans of Shollenberger Park and the Petaluma Wetlands. It was officially premiered last week at a private sneak-peek event, with public events planned for July 25 at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, and July 31 at the Petaluma Regional Library. Both events are from 7-8 p.m.

Each event will honor the Petaluma Garden Club for its generous $700 donation that allowed the PWA to purchase field guides for all the 3rd grade teachers participating in the program. The book will be available for purchase around Petaluma, including at The Seed Bank and the Visitors Center at the SMART station.