The Buzz: RockSoberFest comes to Petaluma this September

RockSoberFest coming to Petaluma’s Fairgrounds in September: Producer Jeffrey Trotter, founder of the increasingly popular RockSoberFest events combining the energy of a rock music festival with the sobriety-friendly camaraderie of a 12-step meeting, has announced that the next gathering will take place right here in Petaluma. Planned for Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-9 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, the event is drug and alcohol free, and places an emphasis on music and dancing without the distractions that are often introduced when a major draw is the alcoholic beverages. At this point, the performers will include the surf-punk band The Happys, Venus in Scorpio, Tyler Allen, Paul Hayward, John and Camellia Ford, No Account and Angel Amador, plus food, meetings and other buzz-free fun. Petaluma’s Stefanie Keys was originally announced to participate, but with her sad passing two weeks ago (after a tough fight with cancer), the festival could end up announcing an additional act to round out the bill. Tickets will be $18 in advance and $22 at the door, with kids 16-and-under $10. Tickets available on EventBrite.com. According to Trotter, he is still welcoming sponsors to help underwrite the one-of-a-kind event, and is also seeking vendors who’d like to be part of the 2019 RockSoberFest. Contact him at CSMusicFest@gmail.com.

Argus-Courier’s Amber- Rose Reed nerds out at Comic-Con: Petaluma’s Amber-Rose Reed, one of our “So, I Just Saw This Movie …” pool of millennial film critics and a self-described “ultra nerd” (also the assistant manager at Copperfield’s Books), had the opportunity to indulge her pop cultural enthusiasms last weekend at San Diego’s popular annual Comic-Con.

Often dubbed simply SDCC, the 49-year-old event began in 1970 as a celebration of comic books and comic art, but has expanded into a massive comic, movie, book and television extravaganza, where actors and artists representing everything from “Star Wars,” Marvel, and “Game of Thrones” gather to present clips and break news about upcoming projects.

“I loved the ‘Veronica Mars’ panel,” reports Reed. “And seeing Leigh Bardugo (author of “The Ninth House”) and Erin Morgenstern (author of “The Night Circus”) was a highlight! The ‘Star Wars’ ‘booth’ — which is like a super booth — is always fun to see. I also just really love the camaraderie of SDCC. It is so fun to make random line friends, and enjoy nerdy things together.”

Harlan Osborne remembers Moon landing: And speaking of Argus-Courier contributors, “Toolin’ Around Town” columnist Harlan Osborne staged a spontaneous “show and tell” session at the newspaper offices earlier this week. Prompted by the weekend’s 50 year commemoration of the Moon landing on July 20, 1969, Osborne dug up the old Time Magazine (published July 25, 1969), and indulged a bit of page-turning nostalgia. The now iconic cover features an acrylic on Masonite painting by artist Louis Glanzman, and depicts Neil Armstrong taking his first steps on the moon. The half-a-century-old artifact held fascinations that extend beyond its cover and the pages and pages of in-depth NASA coverage. “Guess what product is being advertised on the back of the magazine?” Osborne quizzed newspaper staff. It is, of course, a cigarette ad, featuring not one but two iconic (and long outdated) “Marlboro men.”

Petaluma’s Dr. Steve Wallis publishes new textbook about … (honestly, we’re not sure what it’s about): After three years of effort, Petaluma’s Dr. Steve Wallis. Director of the Foundation for the Advancement of Social Theory, has published a textbook titled “Practical Mapping for Applied Research and Program Evaluation” (Sage Publications). According to a press release issued earlier this month, the tome provides “A 99% ‘jargon free’ approach to understanding and solving the impossible problems facing our community and our world.”

Says Dr. Wallis of the publication of the book, which he co-authored with Bernadette Wright, “I’m more than a little excited.”

