Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘Sixth Man’ repeats, ‘Waldo’ is found again

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 15-July 21, 2019

Since last week, not a lot has changed on local bestseller list.

Except, of course, where it has.

Andre Iguodala’s new memoir, “The Sixth Man,” is once again No. 1 on Petaluma’s Fiction and Nonfiction Bestseller List. Last week’s No. 2, Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning “The Overstory,” drops down the rung a bit to end up as this week’s No. 9 title, replaced by Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” stepping up a notch from last week’s No. 3 spot. Taking over there is “The Mueller Report,” which wasn’t on last week’s list at all (and only the first time that has happened since the report’s release on April 30).

On the Kids and Young Adults Bestseller List, Martin Hanford’s “Where’s Waldo” finds itself at the top of the heap, climbing up a bit from its place last week at No. 2. Taking that spot is Jane Wattenberg’s delightful board book “Mrs. Mustard’s Baby Faces,” while at No. 3 is John Green’s bestselling YA novel “Turtles All the Way Down.”

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Sixth Man,’

written by Andre Iguodala

2. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’

written by Delia Owens

3. ‘The Mueller Report,’

written by Robert Mueller

4. ‘Memento Mori: The Fathomless Shadows,’ by Brian Hauser

5. ‘What Have We Here,’

written by Susan Bono

6. ‘Nickel Boys,’

written by Colson Whitehead

7. ‘Born a Crime,’ by Trevor Noah

8. ‘Educated,’ by Tara Westover

9. ‘The Overstory,’

written by Richard Powers

10. ‘There There,’

written by Tommy Orange

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition,’ by Martin Hanford

2. ‘Mrs. Mustard’s Baby Faces,’

written by Jane Wattenberg

3. ‘Turtles All the Way Down,’

written by John Green

4. ‘The Outsiders,’ by S.E. Hinton

5. ‘The Trials of Apollo: The Hidden Oracle,’ by Rick Riordan

6. ‘One of Us Is Lying,’

written by Karen McManus

7. ‘Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong,’ by Judd Winick

8. ‘Wherever You Go,’

written by Pat Zietlow Miller

9. ‘The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook,’ by Media Lab

10. ‘Dear Girl,’ written by

Amy Kraus Rosenthal

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)