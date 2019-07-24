Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters come to Petaluma

PLANNING TO GO?

What: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters

When: Thursday, August 8, 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.)

Where: The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Tickets: $30 (ground floor), $40 (balcony), available on line at MysticTheatre.com.

Information: TheBoxmasters.com

“I do believe art can change the world. And music, yeah, music can definitely change the world,” allows Billy Bob Thornton, “as long as other people take those changes out there and spread that message for you. I also believe that, these days today, people are very opposed to being preached to. And a lot of artists of different types and from different worlds — whether it’s books or movies or music or whatever — they get up there on awards shows and stuff like that and start talking about their views, and I think that turns a lot of people off. So you can’t change the world like that.”

Thornton, the acclaimed actor, director and musician, is presently driving somewhere in Southern California, on his way to a rehearsal before departing for a cross-country tour with his band The Boxmasters. Patched into the call is his fellow Boxmaster bandmate J.D. Andrew, already at the rehearsal studio. The tour, which will bring the band to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre on Aug. 8, departs in the morning, and will heavily feature songs from the Boxmasters’ latest album, “Speck,” a kind of loosely designed concept album about human beings’ tiny space in a vast universe.

Thus the question about whether or not such an album, or any one song on it, can have a positive effect on the world at large.

“We all have stuff we want to say,” notes Thornton. “And, if you just say what you have to say through your art, and then do what you can so that other people stumble across it and take that art out there and start talking about it and what it means to them, then yes, I do think that can change the world, sometimes. Truth is, you never know, so you just make the best music or movies or TV shows, and you leave it to fate or chance or whatever.”

“Speck” is the Boxmasters’ ninth album since forming in Bellflower, in Los Angeles County, in 2008. In addition to Thornton (usually credited as W.R. “Bud” Thornton) and Andrew, the other primary Boxmaster is Teddy Andreadis. Initially, the band played hillbilly-tinged renditions of classic British Invasion songs, but in recent years they have branched out, forming their own unique sound and writing original tunes. “Speck” is already receiving strong, highly positive reviews from music critics and fans. It was produced — not long before his death last fall — by the great Geoff Emerick, the legendary engineer behind the Beatles’ albums “Revolver,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Abbey Road” and others.

“Geoff put his sort of ‘Sergeant Pepper’ touch to it, and all of a sudden we have something pretty cool,” says Thornton.

When Thornton and the Boxmasters play the Mystic next month, the show will be opened by the Bay Area country rock band Danny Click & The Hell Yeahs.

But there are quite a few miles to go between now and then. (This interview took place on June 27).

“We’re doing one last, last-minute rehearsal before hitting the road,” says Andrew, after exchanging a few remarks with Thornton as to the latter’s estimated time of arrival at the studio. “We’re going to run through all of our songs today, and then later tonight the bus shows up. So then we’ll load all our gear and start driving for New York.”

Asked if the band is excited at this about-to-launch mark before the beginning of a tour, or perhaps exhausted from weeks of preparation, Thornton says, “It’s always both, every time we start a new tour. We love to be on the road, though we start missing our families right away. And yeah, it’s going to be exhausting, because we’re doing 41 shows in 46 days. That’s pretty crazy. But we do love it, and we’re looking forward to coming back to Petaluma. We do pretty well in Petaluma, which is not generally the case in Northern California.”

Though he and Andrew share a laugh about that, Thornton confirms that Northern California hasn’t been a great place for The Boxmasters, in terms of audience turnout and venue interest, but Petaluma always has been.

“It’s like this little pocket of love, Petaluma is, and also Napa,” Thornton says. “But everywhere else, not so much. In San Francisco, it’s been hard to get gigs there or draw much of an audience at all, for some reason. We can’t beg for a speeding ticket and get one in San Francisco. The few times we’ve played in the City, they stood there like, as my old buddy Jim Varney used to say, ‘a pig staring at a wristwatch.’ But Petaluma’s always been cool.”

The Petaluma gig will come toward the end of the tour. And the very next night, they’ll be performing in Los Angeles.

“We’re riding on a bus, of course,” notes Andrew. “So we’ll come to Petaluma, play the show, pack up our stuff, get on the bus and go to sleep, then wake up in another city. It’s like magic. It’s a pretty good way to travel. It’s a lot more comfortable than you would think, but you do have to share your home with nine or ten other people. So there is a little bit of smell-factor you’re dealing with, but it’s people we’ve known for a long time so we’re used to each other’s particular peculiarities.”

“Of course, we happen to have picked the least hygienic people we know and made a band out of them,” adds Thornton, with a chuckle, agreeing that in some way it’s like a college dormitory on wheels. “The records are made by the three of us, of course,” he adds, explaining why a trio needs 10 people to go on tour. “We are the official band, but the three of us play all the instruments and sing all the songs on those records, so we have to be supplemented when we perform live, ’cause we don’t have four arms and three mouths.”

There are, for those keeping track, six members in the touring version of The Boxmasters, and four crew members. Plus the bus driver, of course. The last time Thornton and the band toured was in the summer of 2018, which has been fairly consistent for the band over the past several years.

“Sometimes we tour twice in one year,” says Thornton. “We haven’t been to Petaluma in a while. We played the Mystic two or three times over the years, but it’s been a little bit since we got up there.”

Regarding the new record, Thornton says the entire band is extremely proud of how it turned out.

“This is what we really sound like for a change,” he says. “On our earliest records, we did that very stylized thing, which was cool. But then we started sounding like ourselves, three or four records ago, it got even more fun for us. This is music written by guys who grew up loving The Byrds and The Beatles and The Beach Boys.”

In assembling the songs for a new album, Andrew says, the band members generally write songs individually, rather than in the studio. Even so, they often end up writing songs that work together as a unified whole.

“And this particular stack of songs, ‘Speck,’ is — like we said earlier — about how we’re all just little specks in a giant universe,” says Thornton. “Some are songs about our personal relationships in our own backyards, some are about bigger global issues, there are some political songs, and songs about man against nature. There’s a song about a tornado called, ‘Here She Comes Again.’ We set out to make a thematic album about us and our place in this enormous world, we little pieces of stardust looking around and wondering what it’s all about.”

After a short pause, Thornton says, “I’m here,” having just pulled up to the studio. After a moment during which he narrates his stroll into the studio, greeting the band, fetching a beer and heading back outside to compete this conversation, the subject returns to the idea of music changing the world, or at least making it a slightly better place.

“I guess, in a lot of ways, ‘Speck’ is the closest we’ve come to that, to actually saying something positive, and hoping that message does mean something to people,” he says. “We’re basically saying, with this record, ‘Look, we see what’s happening. Things kind of suck right now. So let’s come together, let’s try to not be so divided, and maybe we can make things a little bit better.”

