Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters come to Petaluma

“I do believe art can change the world. And music, yeah, music can definitely change the world,” allows Billy Bob Thornton, “as long as other people take those changes out there and spread that message for you. I also believe that, these days today, people are very opposed to being preached to. And a lot of artists of different types and from different worlds — whether it’s books or movies or music or whatever — they get up there on awards shows and stuff like that and start talking about their views, and I think that turns a lot of people off. So you can’t change the world like that.”

Thornton, the acclaimed actor, director and musician, is presently driving somewhere in Southern California, on his way to a rehearsal before departing for a cross-country tour with his band The Boxmasters. Patched into the call is his fellow Boxmaster bandmate J.D. Andrew, already at the rehearsal studio. The tour, which will bring the band to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre on Aug. 8, departs in the morning, and will heavily feature songs from the Boxmasters’ latest album, “Speck,” a kind of loosely designed concept album about human beings’ tiny space in a vast universe.

Thus the question about whether or not such an album, or any one song on it, can have a positive effect on the world at large.

“We all have stuff we want to say,” notes Thornton. “And, if you just say what you have to say through your art, and then do what you can so that other people stumble across it and take that art out there and start talking about it and what it means to them, then yes, I do think that can change the world, sometimes. Truth is, you never know, so you just make the best music or movies or TV shows, and you leave it to fate or chance or whatever.”

“Speck” is the Boxmasters’ ninth album since forming in Bellflower, in Los Angeles County, in 2008. In addition to Thornton (usually credited as W.R. “Bud” Thornton) and Andrew, the other primary Boxmaster is Teddy Andreadis. Initially, the band played hillbilly-tinged renditions of classic British Invasion songs, but in recent years they have branched out, forming their own unique sound and writing original tunes. “Speck” is already receiving strong, highly positive reviews from music critics and fans. It was produced — not long before his death last fall — by the great Geoff Emerick, the legendary engineer behind the Beatles’ albums “Revolver,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Abbey Road” and others.

“Geoff put his sort of ‘Sergeant Pepper’ touch to it, and all of a sudden we have something pretty cool,” says Thornton.

When Thornton and the Boxmasters play the Mystic next month, the show will be opened by the Bay Area country rock band Danny Click & The Hell Yeahs.

But there are quite a few miles to go between now and then. (This interview took place on June 27).

“We’re doing one last, last-minute rehearsal before hitting the road,” says Andrew, after exchanging a few remarks with Thornton as to the latter’s estimated time of arrival at the studio. “We’re going to run through all of our songs today, and then later tonight the bus shows up. So then we’ll load all our gear and start driving for New York.”