Petaluma Around the Clock: Evening classes at Martial Arts Academy

This is the eighth installment in a ten-part series. We began at midnight, and each week have skipped ahead a few hours, jumping from place to place and person to person, moving around the clock to capture the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average day in and around Petaluma. Next week, at 9 p.m, we’ll head backstage at the Phoenix Theater, and as close to the ring as we dare, for a wild and wooly night of Phoenix Pro Wrestling.

There’s something about the way the setting sun streams through the windows of this historic Petaluma building that turns all of the students into a silhouetted shadow or a softly glowing being of light, depending on which side of the glass you happen to be standing on.

“I love this time of day,” says Dan Cuthbertson, his voice hushed and quiet, as the loud, exuberant energy of youthful karate class that filled these rooms just 10 or 15 minutes ago now gives way to a gentler sense of reflection and calm as the evening’s two tai chi classes now begin. These will be the last classes of the day at Petaluma Academy Martial Arts school, in the old Hatchery complex of studios and shops on Petaluma Boulevard. It’s just after 6 p.m., and in one large studio, just behind Cuthbertson, a small group of students are standing upright and still, respectfully posed in the “horse stance,” waiting for the salute.

“When everybody is lined in, the teacher will do a salute,” explains Cuthbertson, perched in the doorway between the two studios of the school. He demonstrates, placing his open left hand over his closed right hand. “They will have to match the teacher,” he says, “which basically means you are taking your power, or your anger, and your aggression, and you are putting your wisdom over it.”

The period between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. is a busy one here, allows Cuthbertson.

“It’s an eventful transition,” he smiles, noting some of the kids from the recent karate class, including a young girl in the traditional black uniform, but with bright pink cat ears popping up from her tied-back hair. In the class that just concluded, there were eight kids, an equal number of them boys and girls. As the class was brought to its conclusion with a combination of games and exercises, one part of the room — dominated by a large mirror on one wall — hosted a number of students arriving early enough for tai chi to engage in a bit of free-form practice of their own.

In a short while, that room will become significantly calmer.

“This side is definitely going to be a little quieter, for the next 15 minutes or so, than that other side,” says Cuthbertson, indicating the room where the “horse stance” was just demonstrated as the louder of the two. “We’ll actually close the door between them, because it gets a little wilder over there,” he says. As for the quieter side, he explains, “There’s basically going to be a bit of meditation and some gentle stretching for a while. It’s a different energy.”

Some version of this scenario is currently being repeated up and down Petaluma Boulevard, where a number of other schools teaching everything from boxing, kickboxing and tai kwan do (Martial Arts USA, to the north) and ballet, tap and Irish dancing (The Keenan Irish Dance School and O’Brien Center of the Arts to the south). Like those, Petaluma Academy Martial Arts has a mix of students from kids to adults.

“With little kids,” says Cuthbertson, “we are always stressing that you are never starting a fight and you are never showing off. We teach respect for the art, and they put that respect into the way they fold up their belt at the end of the lesson. There are very strong rules about not wearing your belt anywhere but in the school or at your home.”

As he prepares to step into the tai chi class in the “louder” room, he glances at the students in the other room, all having completed their stretching and warming up, now seated and quietly, eyes closed, engaged in their period of meditation before getting with on with their own tai chi practice.

“After a busy day, this is such a great energy to go out on,” he says. “It’s part of the balance of life, right? Action and stillness, noise and quiet, all of it. Like I said, I really do love this time of day.”