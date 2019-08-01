Toolin’ Around Town: Navy pilot O’Connor remembers the thrills and demands of flying

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” is sometimes one of the first thought-provoking questions kids are asked. Their responses range from ordinary to perplexing. Butcher, baker and candlestick maker were choices, along with doctor, lawyer and firefighter. Young boys, told anything was possible if they put their mind to it, often dreamed of becoming, among other things, baseball players, movie stars or president of the United States.

Take-offs and landings from the deck of an aircraft carrier weren’t just a dream for Dave O’Connor. He grew up reading aviation magazines and building scale models of his favorite airplanes, because he knew what he wanted to be by the time he was 10 — a Navy fighter pilot. From then on, he had one ambition and one goal.

There was no doubt and no backup plan.

Born in New Jersey, O’Connor was the youngest of four children, whose father served as an Army signal officer during World War I. He discovered aviation through a childhood friend, whose father worked for Curtiss-Wright Corporation, the largest post-war aircraft manufacturer in the U.S. Tagging along with Bobby and his father, O’Connor visited the Curtiss-Wright engine-testing area, where he was impressed by the powerful, roaring aircraft engines.

“That sound never left me,” said soft-spoken O’Connor, 91, who mentioned another grade school and junior-high friend, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, who not only became a Navy pilot and astronaut, but was the second man to walk on the moon.

O’Connor enlisted in the Navy on his 17th birthday and was admitted to the Holloway Plan, a program offered by the Navy to educate officers in the postwar Navy. The plan broke the Naval Academy’s monopoly as a source for naval officers by offering students, in return for a three-year service commitment, the same opportunities for a commission in the regular Navy and free education that was provided to Naval Academy midshipmen.

“I wanted to succeed. I gave 110 percent towards everything I did,” said O’Connor.

Alternating between college and the Navy, O’Connor attended Holy Cross College in Massachusetts and Navy flight school in Pensacola, Florida. He was at Rutgers University, where he earned a business degree, when he married for the first time. After finishing ground school and flight school in 1950, he transferred to aerial gunner school in Texas.

Commissioned an ensign and issued an officer’s white dress uniform, O’Connor joined a Naval Reserve fighter squadron on the Atlantic coast until receiving orders they were being sent to Korea.

The carrier-based Naval Reserve squadrons flew the F-4U Corsair, which earned its place in aviation history during World War II. Although a new generation of jet fighters was emerging, the Corsairs were chiefly used in close air support roles, carrying a wide assortment of ordnance in addition to its .50 caliber and 20 mm machine guns.

“The Corsair was a fabulous airplane. You could fly it with your eyes closed,” said O’Connor. “Aircraft carrier operations have got to be one of the most exciting things you’ll ever do. Your entire existence is about taking chances. When landing, we’d come in over the fantail at just about stall speed and get the signal to cut the engine. The tail hook would catch the arresting cable and we’d bounce off the deck. Every landing was actually a controlled crash. Everything happens so fast. It’s the most exciting thing you’ll ever do in your life.”