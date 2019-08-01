Summer Roundup: Stepping out for warm-weather fun in Petaluma

From nighttime movies and shows (‘Broadway Under the Stars,’ ‘Movies in the Park’) to daytime field trips and walking tours (Petaluma Airport, SMART Train), the summer brings plenty of opportunities to step outside and catch some rays, hear some tunes, treat the kids and (with some of the following festivals and events) party, party, party and dance, dance, dance. Here are a few of the best upcoming opportunities to get the most out of summertime in Sonoma.

ROLLIN’ ROSIE’S REVVED UP REVIEW (Saturday, Aug. 3, noon) — The Rollin’ Rosies car club throws its first-ever “show,” so drop on by the Washoe House for a gander at some gorgeous classic cars, awards, a raffle, vendors and family fun for all. 2840 Roblar Road.

DISPLAY DAY AT THE AIRPORT (Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.) — Ever felt curious about what happens out on the airfield at the Petaluma Municipal Airport? Well on the first Saturday of each month (from March to October), the airport and the Petaluma Area Pilots’ Association host a little thing called Display Day. That’s when local pilot roll out their airplanes to show them off to the public. It’s a family friendly event, in which families and the airplane-curious can get a close up look at a whole slew of different planes and gyrocopters. It’s a rain or shine thing. And yes, the Two-Niner Diner is always open for Display Day. 601 Sky Ranch Drive.

FREE TRAIN RIDES FOR KIDS - Until this Labor Day, SMART trains throughout the 43-mile, Sonoma County/Marin County system are letting kids under 18 ride for free on weekends, when accompanied by a paying adult.

The program will last through Sept. 2, and there are no limits to the number of young riders who can accompany a paying adult. As if that weren’t enough, on weekends, all SMART parking lots are free of charge as well.

BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: ‘THOSE DANCIN’ FEET’ (Aug. 9-25, Jack London State Historical Park) — Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company continues its annual series of outdoor Broadway-themed musical revues with the song-and-dance extravaganza, “Those Dancin’ Feet,” showcasing gifted Broadway singers and dancers in what the producers describe as “a provocative storyline of three couples whose lives intertwine through music and dance.” Expect to be dazzled by an array of upbeat modern tunes and plenty of classic musical theater standards, repurposed to examine the vitality and significance of love, resilience and human connection. The 2019 season closes with the grand Gala Celebration (Sept. 6-8). For information, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

MOVIES IN THE PARK (Next film screens Friday, Aug. 23) — One of Petaluma’s most popular summertime events returns this year with more family favorite movies, screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with even more pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting the it to get dark enough. The next film in the series, which runs until almost Halloween, is “Space Jam” (Friday, Aug. 23), followed by “Incredibles 2” (Sept. 20) and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 25). Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m. Note that this year, no screenings will be held on “school nights.”

PETALUMA MUSIC FESTIVAL (Aug. 3) — The 12th annual Petaluma Music Festival, once again unfolding at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, has a massive lineup of musical acts. Along with the David Nelson Band and ALO, catch The Mother Hips, Hot Buttered Rum, Royal Jelly Jive, Blame Sally, New Monsoon, Moon Alice, The Grain, the Soul Section, the Real Sarahs, Magic in the Other, Sebastian Saint James, the Dictator Tots, Fog Holler and Domenic and the Soulshake. As usual, there will also be plenty of food and drink and other activities, and it all goes to help the keep music in Petaluma schools. General admission $55, with VIP packages available. For additional information, visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.