Your Weekend: Country grunge, French cabaret punk, ‘The Neverending Story’ and ‘Top Gun’ too.

THURSDAY

SHELBY ANN

Born and raised in Napa, Shelby Ann is probably best known for her band Shelby, Texas, but she’s got a solo project too, and she’s bringing it to Lagunitas Brewing Company. A little bit rock, a little bit grunge, a little bit country and all her own, Shelby Ann is ready to showcase her singular songwriting and charismatic onstage performance style. 4:20 p.m. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 McDowell Blvd. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

‘THE NEVERENDING STORY’ FILM SCREENING

The Mystic Theatre launches its annual Hot August Nights movie series with the beloved 1984 fantasy adventure from Wolfgang Peterson (“Das Boot”), screening at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6), with popcorn and drink specials designed to make a night out at the movies even more fun. Return to the land of Fantasia, ruled over by The Childlike Empress, who’s fallen ill. When the young warrior Atreyu sets out to save her, pursued by the wolf-like Gmorg, he learns he must battle The Nothing, a mysterious force that is slowly tearing the world to pieces. And yes, there’s a Luck Dragon. $8. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd.

MysticTheatre.org.

SATURDAY

RIKKHA AND McCRAE’S BATTALION

This is going to be crazy, as in crazy great, crazy cool and just plain crazy wonderful. Rikkha is a celebrated rock-gypsy-cabaret act from France, singing hard, loud, catchy songs in both English and French, with outrageous costumes and theatrical razzle dazzle the performers themselves describe as “sensual garage punk.” The fantastic foursome are lead singer Juliette Dragon, guitarist Seb Le Bisson, bassist Satanic Pingu (yes, that’s his name) and drummer Emiko Ota. Based in Paris, Rikkha will be playing the Big Easy, and the Celtic rockers known as McCrae’s Battalion will open the show. 8 p.m. $10. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley.

BigEasyPetaluma.com.

ANDRE THIERRY AND ZYDECO MAGIC

Rosen’s 256 North is full-Cajun this weekend. Performing at 8:30 p.m. is the Grammy-nominated Creole music master Andre Thierry, with his band Zydeco Magic. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. No Cover.

256North.com.

SUNDAY

‘TOP GUN’

So, do you feel the need for speed? With the recent dropping of a new trailer for the (long, long, long) long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster, it’s perfect timing for a big screen re-release of the original “Top Gun.” Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and his best bud Goose battle the elements, gravity and Navy brass as they prove they are the best fighter pilots on land or in the sky. The film screens as part of Boulevard 14 Cinema’s weekly Flashback series, and plays at 12:30 p.m., 12:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The film screens again on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

MEN OF WORTH

James Keigher and Donnie Macdonald comprise Men of Worth, a folk duo that combines Scottish and Irish elements with music, jokes, storytelling and infectious camaraderie. Since 1986, the twosome has performed nationally and internationally, releasing two albums. They perform with a selection of instruments such as the mando-cello, concertina, octave mandolin, bodhran, banjo and guitar. Fans describe them as energetic, engaging performers full of passion for their craft while experimenting with both traditional and contemporary styles. Their lyrics bounce from English to Irish Gaelic and Scots Gaelic. 3333 Petaluma Blvd N. 7:30 p.m. $25 in advance. Cinnabartheater.org.