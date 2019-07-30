Petaluma Music Festival promotes music education

Domenico Bianco and the SoulShake — Petaluma-grown rock trio. Latest album: “A Little Piece in the Puzzle.”

Magic In The Other — Oakland trio formed in 2017. Latest album: “What We Know Is Possible.”

The Soul Section — Funk band playing together for more than 20 years. Features all-female horn section.

Royal Jelly Jive — Formed in San Francisco in 2013, with singer Lauren Bjelde and five instrumentalists. Latest album: “Stand Up.”

Hot Buttered Rum — This four-man acoustic band began in San Francisco in 1999. Their latest album is “Lonesome Panoramic.”

The Mother Hips — Legendary Bay Area rock band recording since 1993. Their ninth album, “Behind Beyond,” was released in 2014.

David Nelson Band — Recording since 1994, the five-man band has deep roots. Nelson was a founding member of The New Riders of the Purple Sage.

ALO — A musical friendship of four men that has endured for more than two decades. Their new album is “Tangle of Time.”

Tickets: petalumamusicfestival.org, or at McNear’s Restaurant in Petaluma or The Last Record Store in Santa Rosa.

Cost: $55 in advance, $65 day of event. Children 12 and under free with paying adult. Students 13-17, $20 (sold only at gate). Free parking.

“Music education makes kids smarter,” says Cliff Eveland, the executive director of the Petaluma Music Festival since its beginning twelve years ago. The annual event, set for Aug. 3, raises money for musical education in Petaluma schools.

Eveland should know how important such education is in the lives of students. For 24 years, he has taught band and choir at Petaluma High School.

“There’s lots of research showing this,” he says about the stimulating and brain-expanding powers of music. “It teaches them to focus on the task at hand. When you learn to read music as a child, for example, it opens pathways in the brain and increases cognitive ability.”

This year, for the first time, only Bay Area bands are taking the stage at the Petaluma Music Festival.

“We made a point of this because there are so many great bands here,” Eveland says.

Among those performing for the first time on the festival’s four stages are Blame Sally, Hot Buttered Rum and New Monsoon. On the acoustic stage, all the bands except the Penngrove-based Royal Jelly Jive are first-timers.

When Eveland and two colleagues first planned an event to raise money for musical education, they had a “Tuba Trot,” or 5K run, in mind. But that idea soon morphed into a small jazz festival in conjunction with the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce. It ran for two years before the Chamber bowed out. Eveland and some music-loving allies then formed a nonprofit and created the festival as we know it.

“In those days, lots of schools didn’t have any musical program,” Eveland says. Even today, he points out, there are some elementary schools and schools in small districts that lack such programs.

This year’s festival features seventeen bands and includes a silent auction and a guitar raffle. Proceeds are distributed among Petaluma’s public elementary and secondary schools to provide funding for their music programs.

“For example,” Eveland says, “at Petaluma High we’ve used money raised by the festival for instrument repair, additional choir accompaniment, buses for events such as choir competitions, and so on.”

Last year, the festival donated over $60,000, and over the last 11 years it has donated more than $325,000. Some schools use the funds they receive for teachers, some for instruments. “Some use it to bring in specialists to work with students,” he says.

According to Eveland, the impact so far on Petaluma musical education has been significant.

“It has greatly helped sustain programs at the junior and high school level,” he says, noting that at the elementary school level, interest in musical education varies. Adds Eveland, “It’s made a big difference at some schools.”

When an elementary school either cannot afford a musical program or chooses not to have one, he continues, it seriously reduces the odds of its students pursuing music in junior or high school. “Especially with instruments, if you don’t start early, you’re less likely to take one up later,” he says.

The festival has grown in popularity each year, which means it has also grown in complexity.

“There are more and more details to attend to,” Eveland allows.

Children twelve and under are free, and organizers expect about 600 kids to attend with their families. “That’s the whole point for us,” he states, adding that the average festival audience is made up of young and old, “the whole gamut.”

While the Petaluma Music Festival features four stages, organizers try to have only two bands playing at any given moment, so that attendees don’t feel overwhelmed by choices.

“Scheduling is very complicated for this event,” he admits.

The festival gets a discount for services rendered by Stage & Sound, which sets up the stages, because the main person there is a “band geek” like Eveland. The bands are all paid, although a few locals have agreed to donate their talent.

There is a bottomless need for volunteers for the festival, Eveland additionally points out, and anyone interested can go to the festival website right up the event and sign up to help. One incentive for volunteers is that $35-40 is donated to the school of their choice in exchange for their help.

The VIP tent holds 450 people, and those tickets have sold out because “it’s a cool deal,” Eveland says, citing the hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer.

Eveland is hoping for a total attendance of about 6,000 for 2019. The festival approached capacity in 2016, and has done very well the last two years, raising about $60,000 each time.

This year, the festival’s website, petalumamusicfestival.org, profiles the bands in depth, not only allowing them to describe themselves and their music but to perform on video.