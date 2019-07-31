Out and About in Petaluma: Lunch at the Library, ‘Mary Poppins,” and artists painting artists

TALENT SHOW

Talented kids 5-years-old and up are invited to show off a little on Friday, Aug. 2, from 2-4 p.m., as the Petaluma Regional Library presents a good old-fashioned talent show. As part of the Library’s Summer Reading Finale, kids are welcome to come 15-minutes early to sign up, then demonstrate their skills at dancing, singing, juggling, reciting poetry, burping the alphabet, making a rabbit disappear or standing on one foot while singing “Jingle Bells” backwards (“Sleigh open horse one a in ride to is it fun what, Oh!”). Kids and their families are welcome to come down and cheer on the talented kids of Petaluma. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

A HISTORY OF D STREET

Petaluma’s streets have seen some serious action over the years, and one of the more colorful is D Street. On Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, historian and author Katherine J. Rinehart (“Petaluma: A History in Architecture”) will be sharing some of the amazing stories of the buildings, businesses and homes that stand (or once stood) along D Street. The talk takes place at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Lane.

‘ARTISTS PAINTING ARTISTS’ AT PAC

Honoring the notion of artistic perseverance in the face of tragedy, the Petaluma Arts Center presents “Artists Painting Artists,” a special day-long event facilitated by Chris Newhard and featuring Cambodian model Charya Burt. A survivor of the Khmer Rouge genocide in the 1970s, Burt has become a major advocate of the 1,000 Cambodian dance form that was nearly eradicated during the genocide and subsequent purges of artists and intellectuals her native country. As a young woman, she was a member of the Royal Cambodian Classical Dance Troupe, and is the founder of the Charya Burt Cambodian Dance company based in Berkeley. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., participating artists will have the opportunity to paint or draw Burt in authentic ceremonial dance costume. The sessions will take place at the Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. There is a $60 fee at the door, and non-participating observers are welcome to drop in to watch and listen to stories for a $10 fee. Reservations recommended at PetalumaArtsCenter.org. And of course, there’s an eye-popping exhibit going on at the Arts Center this summer, too. Titled simply, “Walls,” the multi-artist show was curated by local painter Chester Arnold, and runs through Aug. 31. On display in the main gallery, the exhibit features pieces inspired by the word “Wall,” with examples from around the country exploring that theme literally and metaphorically. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FOOD ADDICTION

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY

This summer, as part of a special project funded by a grant from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, kids and teens 18 and under can drop by the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Drive), from noon-12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for a healthy lunch and a few juicy summertime book-reading opportunities for dessert. It’s a perfect combination, as many students suffer from nutritional and literary hunger during the months when school is not in session. Lunch at the Library is a project of the California Library Association and the California Summer Meal Coalition.

VILLAGE NETWORK

At the next “Get to Know the Village” meeting, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 10-11 a.m. at 955 N. Petaluma Blvd., learn how Village members and volunteers share skills, support, friendship and fun, helping to navigate the opportunities and transitions of aging. Visit VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘MARY POPPINS’

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum launches its summertime Family Movie Night series on Saturday, Aug. 17, with a screening of the original 1964 Disney musical “Mary Poppins,” at 5:30 p.m. There will be concessions and (of course) popcorn for sale, but admission is free for this family friendly event. On Sept. 14, the museum will screen “The Wizard of Oz,” and on Oct. 5 it will be Disney-Pixar’s “Coco.” 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.