Helping Out: Benefits for Corda and Nunes families, and more

CORDA & NUNES FAMILY BENEFIT – Italian Sausage Dinner

Elks Lodge 901

Friday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? As a scholarship fundraiser for the children of Joey Corda and Nick Nunes, both members of a longtime Petaluma ranching and dairy families, who passed away this last April following a tragic vehicle accident, Petaluma’s Elks Lodge #901 is holding a spectacular Italian sausage dinner served family style. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., and is $15 per person. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. The dinner will take place at the Elks Lodge, 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All proceeds go to a recently established scholarship fund for the young children of Nunes and Corda.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? RSVP through Eventbrite.com, by searching “Corda Night” or by going to elks901.org/wp.

ROTARY FUNDRAISER – Dinner, Drinks & Music

Brewster’s Beer Garden

Monday, Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? All three of Petaluma’s Rotary Clubs are joining together this Monday for a big benefit event featuring a pasta-and-salad dinner, live musical entertainment, raffles, a silent auction and more. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Proceeds will go to Rotary projects helping impoverished children around the world.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Brewster’s Beer Garden is at 229 Water St. Purchase tickets in advance at EventBrite.com.

PRIMAVERA PROJECT – Garage Sale Fundraiser

145 Webster St.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? For the second time this year, The Primavera Project is throwing a major garage sale-style fundraiser to build reserves for the nonprofit’s work in the Dominican Republic. Browse among a whole array of one-of-a-kind items. In addition, as a benefit for the Rotary Club’s Lend Me a Hand Program, Carol England will be hosting a second fundraiser titled Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time,” a sale of gorgeous knitted items.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Primavera Project raises fund to help girls in the Dominican Republic have access to feminine hygiene supplies, allowing them to remain in school all month long. Girls without access to such supplies, usually from the more economically struggling areas, often miss school due to lack of access. Transforming Education: One Scarf at a Time, is a project created to assist teachers in the Dominican Republic, especially the Puerto Plata area.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To date, these projects have raised over $5,000 in Petaluma.

PETALUMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION BASH – Your Star is Born

Petaluma Veterans Hall

Saturday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With an old-Hollywood theme and a special performance of the hit song “Shallow,” the Petaluma Education Foundation’s 2019 fundraising bash will bear the title “Your Star is Born,” and will include a red carpet, cocktail reception, silent auction, a grand dinner and live auction, plus live music and dancing to the tunes of Price & Joy. Tickets are $175 ($150 for early birds through Aug. 10) and are available by calling the PEF office at 778-5063 or through the wevsite at PEFBASH2019.afrogs.org.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma Education Foundation is a nonprofit committed to ensuring that vital resources are available to all charter, public, and private campuses across the Petaluma community. Now in its 38th year, PEF receives no government funding, and works hard to honor its mission to enrich and enhance the academic experience of each and every one of Petaluma’s 12,000 students.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event takes place at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.