Petaluma Profile: The Incubators’ Chris Chappell knows music, and wool

During the year he might have been in a sixth grade classroom, Chris Chappell and 23 other boys toured the country singing Christmas songs on “Good Morning America,” and performing Bach chorales with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir as part of the “American Boychoir” of Princeton, New Jersey.

“We learned to sing and sight-read in different languages, as well as music theory and the musicality of a performance,” recalls Chappell.

He continued his music studies at St. Paul’s prep school in Concord, New Hampshire, and Trinity College-Hartford.

“My relationship to music changed forever when I realized I could write a song,” Chappell now admits. “I’d written a few songs with my buddy in college, but I started really writing music when I moved to Seattle in 1990, and I’m not ashamed to say that The Grateful Dead had a great deal to do with that.”

Two years later, he had a chance to go to Rio for the Rainforest Alliance, where he began including Brazilian rhythms in his songs.

“I returned to Seattle,” he says, “founded LiquidCity Records, and in 2004, our “Canto do Rio” album (featuring pianist/percussionist/composer Jovino Santo Neto), was nominated for a Best Latin Jazz Grammy.”

Chappell’s move from Seattle to Petaluma resulted from a compromise with his wife, Suzy.

“She had been living in Taos, and hated Seattle’s wet weather, so we piled all our stuff into a U-Haul and headed south,” he says. “We rented for a while, then voted for our top three cities. Petaluma won.”

The family is now very involved with the local community. They live downtown in a classic Victorian, while their 13-year-old daughter attends public school with both parents active in the boosters club, and her dad supporting music in the schools by serving as a board member for the Petaluma Music Festival.

Chappell’s wide range of musical talent is evident in his seven years singing second tenor with the Sonoma Bach group, also doing vocals and guitar, while composing songs and music and producing acts, records and videos for the well-known local band The Incubators.

Chappell and musician Katie Scuch-Freeman co-founded the group in 2008, he says, “to bring people live music from the heart of Sonoma County. I’m proud that we create a unique, bluesy, jazz-infused folk rock sound with a big nod to classical musicality.”

To honor the official date of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, The Incubators made a music video of themselves recording the Joni Mitchell classic “Back to the Garden” in the Chappell’s backyard.

“We plan to have it up on YouTube by Woodstock Day, August 17th,” he says.

As if this wasn’t enough, Chappell is also the Marketing Director for Ramblers Way, the only organic wool clothing company making super soft ultra-lightweight next-to-the-skin garments.

“After my parents sold their Tom’s of Maine natural toothpaste and deodorant brand to Colgate/Palmolive, Dad (aka Tom), took a rambler’s trek through Wales, and quickly became dissatisfied with the expensive clothing he wore,” Chappell says. “Wool was the best fiber, but it was itchy, so he started looking for a sustainable, natural wool that wasn’t itchy against the skin. The answer turned out to be super-soft Rambouillet Merino yarn, and he created Ramblers Way with the promise that all our sustainably farmed wool clothing is crafted in America.”