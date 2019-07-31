The Buzz: Patty Norman launches Bookstormers nonprofit

New Petaluma nonprofit formed to give autographed books to kids: “When a child gets a book that is signed by an author, they have a personal attachment to the world of books,” believes Patty Norman.

That connection, she says, can be life-changing.

The Petaluma resident and longtime youth literacy advocate is the founder of a brand new nonprofit organization — The Bookstormer Foundation (or just Bookstormers) — established to distribute books (all of which have been signed by their authors) to students in need of a literary/educational booster shot. Along with Norman, the group’s Executive Director, the Bookstormers’ board of directors includes advisors Jason Sutter, who is the director of curriculum and instruction for Petaluma City Schools, and Shannon Morgan Stearns, a local nonprofit marketing executive.

The organization, which officially launched on August 1, was inspired by Norman’s 18-years-and-counting career working with children as Copperfield’s children’s book specialist. Norman is the one responsible for organizing all of the Petaluma store’s children’s events and school visits by authors and illustrators, so she’s seen first-hand how powerful it is for young readers (or potential readers) to meet an actual author, or to see that writer’s still damp autograph on a book they are holding in their hands.

It really does, Norman says, open up a new world of possibilities for that child.

“That world leads them to discover curiosity, empathy confidence and a lifelong love of reading,” she says. “And they can’t unlearn it.”

According to Norman, 61% of low-income American children grow up in homes without any books in them at all. The presence of books in a house has been identified as the No. 1 predictor of a young person’s success in school. That one detail outweighs the education of the parents, the average family income, and other factors. It is the goal of Bookstormers to put more books in more homes in the North Bay Area by connecting local kids, famous authors and really good books through the simple iconography of an author’s autograph.

As structured, the nonprofit will purchase books to distribute at in-person author events at Title I schools in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties. Operating under a fiscal sponsorship with Petaluma’s Literacyworks, and working in concert with Copperfield’s Books, Bookstormers will depend on tax-deductible donations and grants to buy the books.

According to a press release announcing the launch of Bookstormers, the organization’s name comes from the phrase “barnstorming,” a type of aerial acrobatics performed by pilots beginning in the early 1900s, in which leaflets and flyers were often dropped from above, eagerly snatched by the thrilled audiences on the ground. Though presented as entertainment, the practice inevitably led to people actually reading the unexpectedly skyborn literature.

Norman has similarly high hopes for Bookstormers.

“Reading will lead to world peace,” she says. I really believe that.”

Last fall alone, through her work with Copperfield’s Books, Norman organized school visits by 30 authors to 58 schools, with audiences of up to 550 students, celebrating the joy of literature with a total of 11,890 kids and 550 teachers.

“Last year,” she says, “I took author-illustrator Rhode Montijo to a Title I bilingual school, where he wowed kids by speaking to them in Spanish and English, and delighted them by teaching them how to draw one of the characters from his book.”