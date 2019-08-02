Millennials Talk Cinema: Tarantino’s ’Hollywood’ is a dream, ‘Hack’ doc is a real-life nightmare

August 2, 2019, 12:01AM

A lovingly brutal Hollywood homage-drama-fantasy and a hard-hitting documentary about the vulnerabilities of social media are among the just-released films (the first in theaters, the second on Netflix) that plenty of people are talking about this week.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” blends the fictional tale of two fading television performers jockeying for some sort of future in the business they love, with several true stories from 1969 in Los Angeles, including that of real-life actress Sharon Tate, who was killed by members of the Manson Family on Aug. 9, 1969. The film, to a degree, marks the 50th anniversary of that culture-shifting tragedy, but does it full-on Tarantino-style.

In “The Great Hack,” documentary directors Karim Amer and Jenae Noujaim take a look at the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal by telling the stories of several real-life people who were affected by it in unexpected ways. That could be enough to power an entire film, but in Amer and Noujaim’s inventive, relentlessly questioning hands, it’s just a tip of the iceberg that quickly becomes the stuff of science fiction, except for the fact that it’s not fictional.

Here’s what a pair of writers from our pool of local movie critics have to say about these two new movies.

‘ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD’ (Rated R)

Amber-Rose Reed

Let me just say, right from the beginning, that in this review, I am not going to talk about the ending of “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.” As with most Tarantino movies, though, there is a lot to talk about.

And you should definitely make time to do so after seeing the movie.

Which I definitely think you should do, especially if you enjoy beautiful period pieces or love stories to old Hollywood, and don’t mind sprawling, loosely (almost haphazardly) structured films. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is engrossing and easy to fall into, and includes some of the most delightful film-within-a-film moments I’ve ever seen.

Leonardo DiCaprio is truly great as the nearly-washed-up Rick Dalton, delivering an intricate performance of a fading star trying to recapture his place in Hollywood. Margot Robbie, as Sharon Tate, is amazing. Each moment she was onscreen made me love her Sharon a little bit more. The sequence in the middle of the film, following her to the movie theatre, was one of the best series of scenes I have seen all year.

In general, Tarrantino’s whole star-studded cast was delightful.

As much as I loved the acting and atmosphere of this movie, there is an element of manly wish fulfillment that feels so on the nose it is almost, but not quite, parodic. This is typified by one of our fictional heroes, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), a Hollywood stuntman proving his bona fides by beating Bruce Lee in a fight (which is itself a call back to a strategy described by a producer early in the film). I see the necessity of such a characterization, and even recognize how it fits into Tarantino’s nostalgic vision, but it feels jarring when compared to the seamless Hollywood dream of the rest of the film.

Overall, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is about chance and brushes with fate. What if an actor had dropped out of a role? What if you didn’t make yourself that drink? What if a spare tire wasn’t in the trunk? What if you hadn’t recognized that person on the street?

One small thing can alter your life completely.

What if it did?

‘THE GREAT HACK’ (Rated TV-MA)

Katie Wigglesworth

“The Great Hack” isn’t exactly a fun viewing, but dang is it a riveting, unsettling dive into how efficiently our behaviors can be mined, manipulated, and profited from.

Privacy and intellectual theft are things many people are conscious of existing, but tend to actively ignore. We live in the internet age, information is everywhere, and so is our personal data. While the main focus of “The Great Hack” is documenting how efficiently the 2016 election and Brexit votes were manipulated by Cambridge Analytica, it uses these events and this unsettling swamp of information mining to really dive into the ethics of targeted manipulation.

There’s a sequence where a former Cambridge Analytica employee very calmly walks the viewers step by step though their process of targeting “persuadables,” people with personality profiles that made them open and easily swayed, and how they would bombard key populations with propaganda designed to shift their behavior so they would ultimately vote for whoever Cambridge Analytica intended. The morality of this ‘unwitting experiment on a country’ is heavily debated, both in the documentary and in the current political sphere.

Who lied? Who profited? If people are still casting their own votes, can it really be considered illegal? How deep does the information manipulation go? Who are the people behind this, and what are they doing in the wake of its effectivness? Who is truly at fault, the workers who insidiously slipped into private information with the intention of explotiing thought, or the people who hired and profited from them?

All these questions and more are explored in “The Great Hack.”

“Enjoyed” is the wrong word, but oh my gosh is it a good documentary, one I highly recommend everyone give a viewing. Especially if you’ve ever had a social media account.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Wide-Eyed Face]

