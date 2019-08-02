Petaluma’s Bestsellers: ‘Crawdads’ is back, ‘Where’s Waldo’ is everywhere

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 22-July 28, 2019

After several weeks at the top of the heap, followed by a couple of weeks in second and third place, Delia Owens’ lyrical novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is right back at No. 1. Last week’s No. 3, the highly topical publication of “The Mueller Report,” is in the No. 2 spot this week, while the No. 3 position is now occupied by Amor Towles’ luxurious novel “A Gentleman in Moscow,” after several weeks of not being on the list at all.

Last week’s No. 1, Andre Iguodala’s new basketball memoir “The Sixth Man,” finds itself in the No. 6 position, right between Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning trees-and-humans novel “The Overstory” and the delightfully apocalyptic “Good Omens,” by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

On the Kids and Young Adults Bestseller List, Martin Hanford is having a very good week, with three of his many “Where’s Waldo” books taking up various spots, including No. 1, with “Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition.” The others are “Where’s Waldo? The Wonder Book” (No. 3) and “Where’s Waldo Now?” (No. 7). In the No. 2 position is Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”

FICTION BOOKS & NONFICTION BOOKS

1. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

2. ‘The Mueller Report,’ by Robert Mueller

3. ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ by Amor Towles

4. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

5. ‘The Sixth Man,’ by Andre Iguodala

6. ‘Good Omens,’ written by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

7. ‘On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,’ written by Ocean Vuong

8. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

9. ‘Nickel Boys,’ written by Colson Whitehead

10. ‘The Clockmaker’s Daughter,’ by Kate Morton

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS BOOKS

1. ‘Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition,’ by Martin Hanford

2. ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ by Dr. Seuss

3. ‘Where’s Waldo? The Wonder Book,’ by Martin Hanford

4. ‘Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell,’ written by Chris Colfer

5. ‘Press Here,’ written by Herve Tullet

6. ‘Polly Diamond and the Magic Book,’ by Alice Kuipers

7. ‘Where’s Waldo Now?’ by Martin Hanford

8. ‘Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy,’ by Rey Terciero

9. ‘Dog Man,’ written, illustrated by Dav Pilkey

10. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy 01 Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)