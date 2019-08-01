Around the Clock: 9 o’clock smackdown in Petaluma

Thwack! Rattle! Cheer!

There’s nothing quite like the sound of a half-naked 300-pound man being body-slammed onto a wooden platform designed to make as much noise as possible. That sound, followed by the roller-coaster reverberations of wooden boards rattling and a large crowd of humans whooping in delight is exactly what greets the thunderous fall that wrestler Drake Frost just took here at the Phoenix Theatre, at approximately 8:35 p.m. To the exuberant crowd assembled around the ring right now, that magnificent crash is the happiest sound in the world, because it means that it’s Friday night, and Phoenix Pro Wrestling is once again under way.

As loud as a battle-of-the-bands rock concert, and as outrageous as a travelling circus with a reputation for the strange and unexpected – but with considerably more onstage violence and chest-thrusting challenges to a good old American smack-down – the regularly scheduled spectacle has become one of Petaluma’s most popular off-the-wall, and highly affordable, family entertainments.

That’s what this is, as stated frequently by nearly everyone involved: “Family Friendly Entertainment.”

To prove it, the audience here tonight is an equal assortment of men and women, young and old, all gleefully wincing aloud as the mountainous, mutton-chopped Frost is once again taken down by a sneaky sideways move courtesy of opponents Keita Murray and D Rogue, the official representatives of PPW for the current tag team championship event. Frost’s team partner, Jeckles the Jester, takes his time pulling Frost back to his feet, making a huge show of it. A cross between a Renaissance Faire juggler and Marilyn Manson – towering over the officials who dart in and out between the ferocious foursome – Jeckles the Jester now climbs up onto the rope and makes threatening gestures at Murray, who grins in response and provocatively wiggles his butt in Jeckles’ direction.

The crowd, as they say, goes wild.

This is just the second match of the night. The energy in the room is especially high, given the presence of referee turned out-of-town wrestling promoter Sparky Ballard, who just moments ago introduced Frost and Jeckles by leaping into the ring and instantly roaring in fury when the microphone he snatches form the announcer fails to work.

“You gonna hand me a dead mike?” shouts Ballard, strutting back and forth to give the crowd a better look at his “I Hate PPW” T-shirt. “What a green mistake that was, mister! You haven’t see nothin’ yet! Because we are on a quest to burn PPW to the ground! My name is Sparky Ballard, and Jeckles the Jester and Drake Frost are unleashing some serious pain tonight! So bring on their opponents, because PPW is going down, down, down!”

That’s when Murray and Rogue appear, and after about twenty minutes of posturing, preening, posing, and even some actual wrestling – in, outside, and all around the ring – Ballard’s flashy champions actually prevail against their opponents.

At which point Ballard leaps back into the ring to wave a second “I Hate PPW” T-shirt.

“I Hate PPW so much, I’m selling ‘I Hat PPW’ T-shirts for only $5!” Ballard hollers. “And if you hate PPW, too, then buy one of these shirts, put it on, and come join me and the brand new Tag Team PPW Champions Drake Frost and Jeckles the Jester, right over there, where we’ll be watching more of us beat more of them, because they’re all a bunch of big babies.”