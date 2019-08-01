Around the Clock: 9 o’clock smackdown in Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 1, 2019, 12:01AM

Thwack! Rattle! Cheer!

There’s nothing quite like the sound of a half-naked 300-pound man being body-slammed onto a wooden platform designed to make as much noise as possible. That sound, followed by the roller-coaster reverberations of wooden boards rattling and a large crowd of humans whooping in delight is exactly what greets the thunderous fall that wrestler Drake Frost just took here at the Phoenix Theatre, at approximately 8:35 p.m. To the exuberant crowd assembled around the ring right now, that magnificent crash is the happiest sound in the world, because it means that it’s Friday night, and Phoenix Pro Wrestling is once again under way.

As loud as a battle-of-the-bands rock concert, and as outrageous as a travelling circus with a reputation for the strange and unexpected – but with considerably more onstage violence and chest-thrusting challenges to a good old American smack-down – the regularly scheduled spectacle has become one of Petaluma’s most popular off-the-wall, and highly affordable, family entertainments.

That’s what this is, as stated frequently by nearly everyone involved: “Family Friendly Entertainment.”

To prove it, the audience here tonight is an equal assortment of men and women, young and old, all gleefully wincing aloud as the mountainous, mutton-chopped Frost is once again taken down by a sneaky sideways move courtesy of opponents Keita Murray and D Rogue, the official representatives of PPW for the current tag team championship event. Frost’s team partner, Jeckles the Jester, takes his time pulling Frost back to his feet, making a huge show of it. A cross between a Renaissance Faire juggler and Marilyn Manson – towering over the officials who dart in and out between the ferocious foursome – Jeckles the Jester now climbs up onto the rope and makes threatening gestures at Murray, who grins in response and provocatively wiggles his butt in Jeckles’ direction.

The crowd, as they say, goes wild.

This is just the second match of the night. The energy in the room is especially high, given the presence of referee turned out-of-town wrestling promoter Sparky Ballard, who just moments ago introduced Frost and Jeckles by leaping into the ring and instantly roaring in fury when the microphone he snatches form the announcer fails to work.

“You gonna hand me a dead mike?” shouts Ballard, strutting back and forth to give the crowd a better look at his “I Hate PPW” T-shirt. “What a green mistake that was, mister! You haven’t see nothin’ yet! Because we are on a quest to burn PPW to the ground! My name is Sparky Ballard, and Jeckles the Jester and Drake Frost are unleashing some serious pain tonight! So bring on their opponents, because PPW is going down, down, down!”

That’s when Murray and Rogue appear, and after about twenty minutes of posturing, preening, posing, and even some actual wrestling – in, outside, and all around the ring – Ballard’s flashy champions actually prevail against their opponents.

At which point Ballard leaps back into the ring to wave a second “I Hate PPW” T-shirt.

“I Hate PPW so much, I’m selling ‘I Hat PPW’ T-shirts for only $5!” Ballard hollers. “And if you hate PPW, too, then buy one of these shirts, put it on, and come join me and the brand new Tag Team PPW Champions Drake Frost and Jeckles the Jester, right over there, where we’ll be watching more of us beat more of them, because they’re all a bunch of big babies.”

“He’s so mean!” smiles Millie Drake, beaming over at Ballard from where she’s selling an array of PPW memorabilia near the Phoenix lobby. In the ring, meanwhile, the well-tailored announcer takes the mike to set up the next match as ominous music blares through the room and the referees gather to put on a show of how to bring a bit of civility to whatever is about to happen next. It soon becomes clear that one of a referees primary jobs is to keep the crowd from interfering as two or more pro wrestlers beat the holy hell out of each other.

Meanwhile, Ballard and his champions have taken a perch stage right of the ring, where they prepare to heckle all PPW wrestlers to come. They also pause frequently for selfies with adoring fans.

As all of this transpires, PPW producer Josh Drake, of Petaluma, hovers backstage – basically just the other side of a pipe-and-drape curtain just beyond the ring – watching over the show on a huge flat-screen monitor. It’s just after 9 p.m., and the show is about to move to the next level of wildness.

Near the monitor, a large soundboard is in place, at which all of the music is cued up and played, and one things is quite clear - a good, rousing pro wrestling show includes a whole lot of music. Drake, along with Agius, oversee a team of people all engaged in various aspects of producing a major sport/theater event. He is connected to the “front of house” via a headset, through which he is overseeing and directing the show, making suggestions of how to get more of those spurious T-Shirts to more people.

“I want Frost holding up shirts, I want Jeckles taking money, and the whole thing should look like something out of “Trading Places” with Dan Ackroyd and Eddie Murphy on the trading floor of the Stock Exchange,” states Drake. With a laugh, he adds, “Hey, the whole ‘Primus Sucks’ bumper sticker thing started right here at the Phoenix Theater, and it was a big part of how Primus became such a huge thing. Maybe it’ll have the same effect for Petaluma Pro Wrestling.”

Drake (and yes, that’s his mom out there selling merchandise along with his dad Keith) is recovering from appendix surgery, so he’s a bit less active than he’d normally be.

“I’m supposed to be sitting down, since I basically used up all of my doctor-permitted steps setting up the show this afternoon,” he says, noting that someone has taken away his chair, adding, “It’s quite a production, though, isn’t it?”

Launched in 2014, Phoenix Pro Wrestling is Drake’s baby, born of his mutual love of professional wrestling, punk rock music shows, and the Phoenix Theater, where he and his late brother Kyle (who passed away last summer) grew up and often conspired to create outrageous entertainments of all kinds. Co-producing is Jim Agius, who’s been with PPW from the beginning.

Over the last five years, the shows have earned an impressive reputation for being a good, well-produced show, and regularly draw some of the top wrestling acts from all over California and beyond. Tonight’s show has been promoted for weeks with posters proclaiming “It’s a Good Time For … LIVE PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING!” The posters promise matches featuring names like Boyce LeGrande & the Bad Boys, Lucian D Light, Grizzly Kal Jak & the Flying Lion, Rick Luxury and Kenny K (AKA The Kings of Luxury, Sir Samurai and Scoot (AKA The Honor Society). Also on the bill are Captain Comic, Synn, the aforementioned Jeckles, Frost, Murray and Rogue, and something called a Cruiserweight four-way ladder match, featuring wrestlers Just Zack, Daniel Torch, Marek Shoop, Titus Alexander and a couple of actual ladders.

“It’s a two-hour show, and we never slow down once,” says Drake, stepping out of the way so that when the curtain opens to allow Sir Samurai and Scoot to make their crowd-pleasing romp out to the ring, nobody but the emerging wrestlers can be viewed by the audience. All over the back area, men and women in various stages of skin-baring costumery are waiting for their turn in the ring, or recovering after a match. The general vibe is that of a sports team locker room filled with highly-pumped rivals, crossed with the green room of a Broadway theater in the midst of a Halloween party.

“Even though there are two of us running this,” Drake says, returning to the monitor, “it’s such a dynamic process, planning and running this show, that there’s always something new happening. I’ll be having a conversation with Synn about his match while over here two other guys just had an idea about their next match. Things change all the time. We know what we’re doing, generally, but the beauty of the art is that it’s constantly evolving and expanding, minute by minute and match by match. It’s a constant creative process, and it’s more fun than you can possibly know.”

Out in the ring, local favorites Sir Samurai and Scoot are preparing for their scuffle with The Kings of Luxury, a hilariously violent bout that proves you can beat the heck out of someone without ever losing your sunglasses. Following this confrontations is the beloved four-way ladder match, in which a foursome of wrestlers use two ladders as weapons and tools in an attempt to climb up and grab the championship belt dangling over the ring. The match frequently moves outside the ring, where the wrestlers basically throw each other all around, leap on heads, and lift up an opponenet only to slam them down on top of the resting ladder.

It looks like it hurts.

But the audience loves it.

By 9:20 p.m., Ballard has sold plenty of shirts, and his empire is on its way to a total takedown of PPW. Until next month, of course, on Friday night, September 20, when Phoenix Pro Wrestling will take on Ballard and his empire of pain, and deal out a little much deserved payback.

Either way, it’ll mark another win for family friendly entertainment.

