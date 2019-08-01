Culture Junkie: On wine, art and the ‘win-win’ of giving

On a recent weekend afternoon, my wife and I took a downtown walk in the sunshine and unexpectedly found ourselves sampling wine and talking about the arts – and people who help local artists - with Nicholas Hess, founder and winemaker of the Petaluma-based Leghorn Wine Company.

“We thought a little pop-up tasting room would be fun,” he said, pouring us a taste of his locally-grown Chardonnay and Pinot Noir on the waterside deck of River Front Café, which was hosting Leghorn’s whimsical, open-air wine stand. The pop-up, Hess explained, was a great way to expose the community to the relatively new winemaker, established in 2012 and using only grapes from the Petaluma Gap region. “River Front is extremely supportive of other businesses in town,” he said, “along with supporting local musicians and people like us. That’s what it takes to make it a lot of times. The support of other people.”

For the next few minutes, we briefly discussed how such alliances are a win-win, especially in such cases as when a wine or beer business or restaurant teams up with an arts group or arts-related non-profit. In short order, he mentioned that Leghorn would be pouring wine this Aug. 18 at Transcendence Theatre Company’s performance of “Those Dancin’ Feet,” part of the company’s annual “Broadway Under the Stars” series at Jack London State Historic Park. A big fan of the series, Hess said that participating as a pouring partner was a great way to support Transcendence, while simultaneously being given a big, highly visible platform — 800 people a night attend most “Broadway Under the Stars” shows — on which to introduce Leghorn wines to potential new fans.

Since this conversation, I’ve been thinking a lot about the relationship between the arts and business worlds. It’s no new news that many arts organizations depend on grants from large philanthropic arms of major corporations, but how many smaller businesses, like Hess’s, or medium sized ones such as Lagunitas Brewing Company, are just as committed to helping out local theaters, music festivals, art centers and even individual artists?

A lot of them.

I myself, as the producer of such fundraising events as the bizarrely seasonal Twisted Christmas show, have been the beneficiary of numerous local business owners, including Copperfield’s Books and Heebe Jeebe General Store, which routinely donates merchandise to be used in raffles and gift boxes for volunteer talent. Last year, the folks at Copperfield’s Underground, the Petaluma-based used books arm of the operation, donated a large paper mache dragon they’d had hanging in the store for years. We used it as a prize in our Night Before Christmas Bingo game, in which local stand-up comic Oliver Graves dryly recited the famous poem about St. Nick, while audience members crossed off key words on their bingo cards. The dragon became a much-desired draw. Thanks Copperfield’s. And then there’s Out to Lunch catering, which has for years supported the fundraiser by donating full-scale meals for the volunteer performers, like Graves, before the show.

Such contributions are vital for the success of events like Twisted Christmas, and nonprofit arts groups of all kinds.

Transcendence Theatre Company, for which Leghorn will be donating wine during the aforementioned run of “Those Dancin’ Feet,” is supported by dozens of local companies, wineries, breweries and others, some huge and some just starting up.